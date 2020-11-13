How to Watch Colombia vs. Uruguay

Colombia and Uruguay resume World Cup qualifying in Barranquilla, where the third round of CONMEBOL's tournament continues.

Colombia is currently in fifth place in the 10-team table after beating Venezuela and drawing Chile in last month's first two matches. Uruguay is a point behind after beating Chile but falling to Ecuador in the tournament that is widely considered to be the most intense and difficult qualifying competition in the world.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match and all South American World Cup qualifiers via Fanatiz, a pay-per-view service. Sign up for a free trial here.

Both teams are carrying injuries and will have to overcome key absences. Uruguay will be without midfielder Federico Valverde, goalkeeper Martín Silva, defender Sebastián Coates and forward Maxi Gómez. A pair of MLS players are with La Celeste, in LAFC's Brian Rodriguez and Diego Rossi, while Uruguay is led by four players who have hit the 100-cap mark in Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Colombia, meanwhile, is without defenders Santiago Arias and Stefan Medina and forwards Radamel Falcao and Rafael Santos Borré, the latter of whom has COVID-19. Center back Davison Sanchez is also going to be out, with his wife expecting to give birth. Colombia does have the services of captain and rejuvenated Everton star James Rodriguez.

“This is a critical match,” Colombia coach Carlos Queiroz said. “We need to know we will face a great team, with a lot of experience, one of the best in the world.”

The top four teams in CONMEBOL's table automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup, while the fifth-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for one more place in Qatar.