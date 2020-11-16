LIVE: USMNT Faces Panama in Friendly to Cap Camp

The U.S. men's national team wraps up its November camp by facing Panama in Austria in a friendly on Monday.

The U.S. drew Wales 0-0 on Friday in Swansea before heading south to Wiener Neustadt for the showdown vs. its familiar Concacaf foe. The U.S. is 15-1-6 all-time against Los Canaleros, whom they rarely face in friendlies. The last friendly between the two, though, was Gregg Berhalter's first match as U.S. coach, a 3-0 win for the Americans in January 2019.

Berhalter opted to keep the same midfield as he had vs. Wales, with Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie all starting together. Gio Reyna got the nod again on the wing, with Nicholas Gioacchini starting at forward after the U.S. operated without a true striker on Friday. In defense, Sergiño Dest flipped to the left side in place of Antonee Robinson, allowing Reggie Cannon to get the start at right back.

Dest, who has played on the left for club and country, looked quite comfortable in the early going, combining with Gioacchini early to draw a free kick in the Panama half.

The U.S. had an early injury scare, when Ulysses Llanez went down holding his right knee five minutes in. Llanez, the scorer of the USA's only goal in 2020 (a penalty kick v. Costa Rica on Feb. 1), banged knees with Armando Cooper and was tended to on the field for a bit before hobbling to the sideline.

Llanez returned after shaking off the injury and very nearly scored. The U.S. worked the ball to Cannon on the right, and his cross found Llanez in the center of the box, only for the Heerenveen forward to put his first-time chance just wide of the mark.

Panama made the U.S. pay for its wastefulness. Jose Fajardo got free for a header and beat Zack Steffen from close range for his first international goal, in the eighth minute, touching home the service from Alejandro Yearwood.

Reyna brought the U.S. level soon after. Musah drew a free kick right at the edge of the Panama box, and Reyna bent a low free kick around the wall and inside the right post to make it 1-1 in the 18th minute for his first senior international goal.

The U.S. went ahead four minutes later, when Gioacchini pounced on a spiller rebound and fired home from close range to make it 2-1.

Gioacchini scored his second three minutes after that. Adams played a great through ball to the end line, where McKennie hustled to reach it and cross to the back post. Matt Miazga headed across goal, and Gioacchini met it with a header of his own to give the U.S. 3-1 lead.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Richie Ledezma (PSV Eindhoven), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton)

FORWARDS: Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Sebastian Soto (Telstar), Tim Weah (Lille)

PANAMA

GOALKEEPERS: Marcos Allen (Atletico Sanluqueño), Luis Mejia (Nacional), Orlando Mosquera (Boluspor)

DEFENDERS: Andres Andrade (LASK), Cesar Blackman (Dunajska Streda), Harold Cummings (Union Española), Eric Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (Alcorcon), Oscar Linton (Sliema Wanderers), Michael Murillo (Anderlecht), Alejandro Yearwood (Arabe Unido)

MIDFIELDERS: Edgar Barcenas (Girona), Omar Browne (CAI La Chorrera), Adalberto Carrasquilla (Cartagena), Armando Cooper (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Anibal Godoy (Nashville SC), Victor Griffith (Santos de Guapiles), Irving Gudiño (Marbella), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Lugo), Juan Tejada (Tampa Bay Rowdies)

FORWARDS: Jorman Aguilar (San Carlos), Jose Fajardo (CAI La Chorrera), Eduardo Guerrero (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Gabriel Torres (Independiente del Valle)