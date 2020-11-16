How to Watch USMNT vs. Panama

SI.com
USA vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch USMNT Friendly Online, TV Channel, Time

The U.S. men's national team wraps up its November international window in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, facing Concacaf foe Panama.

The match, which will be played at Wiener Neustadt Stadium, will not be attended by fans in keeping with COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

The USMNT enters on the heels of a 0-0 draw vs. Wales on Friday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports 1, UniMas, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The draw vs. Wales was the USA's first match since Feb. 1, with the pandemic wreaking havoc on the international calendar. Six players earned their first caps in the match, including Dortmund rising star Gio Reyna and Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, who still maintains eligibility to represent England, Italy and Ghana on the international stage.

The U.S. and Panama know each other quite well through various regional competitions, with the Americans holding a 16-2-4 record all-time against Los Canaleros. It'll be just the fourth friendly between the two national teams, with the last one coming in 2019 as part of the USA's January camp–and doubling as Gregg Berhalter's first match as coach. The U.S. won that game, 3-0.

Panama enters after a 1-0 defeat to Japan, in which Liverpool's Takumi Minamino scored the only goal on a penalty kick.

Panama is coached by Thomas Christiansen, with the Danish-born former Spanish international in his first year as manager. The Central American side is led by experienced vets in Armando Cooper (112 caps), Anibal Godoy (100 caps) and Gabriel Torres (18 international goals).

