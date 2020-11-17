How to Watch Uruguay vs. Brazil

SI.com
Uruguay vs. Brazil Live Stream: Watch World Cup Qualifying Online, Time

Longtime South American foes Uruguay and Brazil continue World Cup qualifying against one another, when they face in Montevideo on Tuesday.

It's still early in South America's qualifying gauntlet, but both sides are in the qualifying places through three of 18 matches. The top four teams automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while the fifth-place team goes into an intercontinental playoff for one more place in the tournament.

How to Watch:

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match and all South American World Cup qualifiers via Fanatiz, a pay-per-view service. Sign up for a free trial here.

Both Uruguay and Brazil will be missing their leading stars for this meeting between two of the six nations that have won multiple World Cups. 

Neymar remains out for Brazil with an injury suffered at PSG, while Luis Suarez tested positive for the coronavirus and is forced to miss this match (along with his first opportunity to face Barcelona since the club offloaded him to Atletico Madrid).

Brazil leads CONMEBOL's qualifying table as the only nation to secure the maximum nine points through three matches, though its 1-0 home win over Venezuela on Saturday left plenty to be desired. Roberto Firmino's second-half goal was the difference. 

Uruguay sits in fourth position with six points, sandwiching a loss to Ecuador with wins over Chile and Colombia, but Suarez is the leading scorer in the qualifying tournament thus far with four goals, so other stars from La Celeste will need to step up vs. the Seleção. Other absences for Uruguay include goalkeeper Martín Silva, defenders Sebastián Coates and Matias Viña, midfielder Federico Valverde and striker Maxi Gómez.

