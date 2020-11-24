USA's Dest Scores for Barcelona in UCL; Konrad Makes Club Debut

Sergiño Dest's first goal in a Barcelona shirt came on the Champions League stage.

The U.S. men's national team fullback scored the go-ahead goal for Barcelona at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, giving his shorthanded side a 1-0 lead.

Playing without the rested Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong and the injured Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto, Barcelona turned to the Dutch-American for its breakthrough. Dest started the sequence by laying off a pass for Pedri and then surged forward on the right side of the box. He practically took the ball off Martin Braithwaite's foot before turning a shot inside the far post for the 52nd-minute finish.

In scoring, Dest became the first U.S. international to tally a goal for Barcelona, and it makes him the second-youngest American to score in the Champions League behind Christian Pulisic, according to stats outfit Opta. It was just his third first-team goal as a professional (the other two came in the KNVB Beker Dutch cup competition for Ajax), and it helped secure Barcelona's place in the last 16 with two games to spare with a win. Braithwaite scored a pair of insurance goals for Barcelona soon after, and Dest missed a chance at a spectacular second after firing over the bar from long distance late in the match. Antoine Griezmann's fine late finish polished off the 4-0 victory.

Dest wasn't the only American in a Barcelona shirt on Tuesday, with Konrad de la Fuente on the bench to start before the 19-year-old Miami native came on in the 83rd minute to make his first-team debut in place of Trincão.

In doing so, he became the seventh American to appear in the Champions League this season, setting a new high.