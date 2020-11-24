USA's Dest Scores for Barcelona in UCL; Konrad Makes Club Debut

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Sergiño Dest Scores in Champions League for Barcelona; Konrad Makes Club Debut

Author:
Publish date:

Sergiño Dest's first goal in a Barcelona shirt came on the Champions League stage.

The U.S. men's national team fullback scored the go-ahead goal for Barcelona at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, giving his shorthanded side a 1-0 lead.

Playing without the rested Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong and the injured Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto, Barcelona turned to the Dutch-American for its breakthrough. Dest started the sequence by laying off a pass for Pedri and then surged forward on the right side of the box. He practically took the ball off Martin Braithwaite's foot before turning a shot inside the far post for the 52nd-minute finish.

In scoring, Dest became the first U.S. international to tally a goal for Barcelona, and it makes him the second-youngest American to score in the Champions League behind Christian Pulisic, according to stats outfit Opta. It was just his third first-team goal as a professional (the other two came in the KNVB Beker Dutch cup competition for Ajax), and it helped secure Barcelona's place in the last 16 with two games to spare with a win. Braithwaite scored a pair of insurance goals for Barcelona soon after, and Dest missed a chance at a spectacular second after firing over the bar from long distance late in the match. Antoine Griezmann's fine late finish polished off the 4-0 victory.

Dest wasn't the only American in a Barcelona shirt on Tuesday, with Konrad de la Fuente on the bench to start before the 19-year-old Miami native came on in the 83rd minute to make his first-team debut in place of Trincão. 

In doing so, he became the seventh American to appear in the Champions League this season, setting a new high.

YOU MAY LIKE

NFL
Play
NFL

NFL Playoff Picture Heading Into Week 12

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Sunday's games provided clarity to the NFL playoff picture as the 2020 season heads into the final six weeks.

Munir-Sevilla-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

Sevilla Through to UCL Last 16 on Munir's Last-Gasp Winner

Munir El Haddadi gave Sevilla 10 points through four games and enough cushion with two matches to spare.

Sergino-Dest-Goal-Barcelona-USMNT-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

USA's Dest Scores for Barcelona in UCL; Konrad Makes Club Debut

Sergiño Dest's first goal for Barcelona was a go-ahead strike on the European stage.

andrew-nembhard-florida-gators
College Basketball

Florida Transfer Nembhard Eligible for Gonzaga in 2020-21

Nembhard was a two-year starter at Florida, averaging 11.2 points per game in 2019-20.

Randy Arozarena
Play
MLB

Report: Rays Star Randy Arozarena Detained After Domestic Violence Allegations

Rays star Randy Arozarena was detained in Mexico's Yucatan state after an incident involving domestic violence allegations.

Jared Butler
Play
Gambling

2020-21 College Basketball Betting Preview: Odds, Favorites, Props and Picks to Cut Down the Nets

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking sets the stage for sports bettors ready to wager on the 2020-2021 college basketball season.

Chelsea is through to the Champions League last 16
Play
Soccer

Chelsea Shows Promise, Improvement in Sealing UCL Last-16 Berth

Chelsea has benefited from a light schedule, but areas of previous concern have become bedrocks for the club.

College Basketball Crystal Ball predictions for 2020-21: Will Villanova, Virginia, Wisconsin, Gonzaga, or Baylor win the national title?
Play
College Basketball

SI's Preseason Crystal Ball: Final Four and More

Our college hoops staff predicts everything from who will cut down the nets to who will be 2020-21's breakout team and player.