SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Chivas vs. Club America Live Stream: Watch Liga MX Liguilla Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Bitter and storied rivals meet in the Liga MX playoffs, where Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America clash in the first leg of their Super Clasico quarterfinal series Wednesday night.

America is the No. 3 seed in the eight-team bracket, while Chivas is the No. 6 seed and will host the opening leg at Estadio Akron.

How to Watch:

Time: 10:06 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial

The hosts enter the match shorthanded, with forwards Jose Juan Macias and Alexis Vega out injured for manager Victor Manuel Vucetich. Chivas advanced to the quarterfinals by edging Necaxa 1-0 on Jesus Angulo's goal in the reclassification round following the regular season.

Miguel Herrera's America won the regular season meeting between the two, with Giovani dos Santos's goal the difference in a 1-0, September 19 triumph at the Estadio Azteca, which will be the site of Saturday's return leg.

The winner of their quarterfinal will go on to face either Pumas UNAM or Pachuca in the semifinals.

The two clubs are the most successful in the history of Mexican soccer, with America's 13 titles and Chivas's 12 the most in the country's domestic league.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chivas-America-Live-Stream
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chivas vs. America

The Super Clasico rivals meet in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Liguilla on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

hassan whiteside
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Kings Add Center Hassan Whiteside on One-Year Deal

Whiteside, 31, led the NBA with 2.9 blocks per game last season, averaging 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

San Francisco 49ers helmet
Play
NFL

Report: NFL Rescinds 49ers CB Williams's 2-Game Suspension

Williams's two-game PED suspension was rescinded due to issues with testing procedures.

fairgounds image
Play
Gambling

Race of the Week: 2020 Thanksgiving Classic Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Thursday's Thanksgiving Classic Stakes from Fairgrounds, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Thompson
Play
NBA

Report: Klay Thompson Undergoes Surgery for Torn Achilles

Thompson tore his Achilles on Nov. 19, just hours before the 2020 NBA draft. The surgery was reportedly successful.

Arturo Vidal and Inter Milan are in peril in Champions League
Play
Soccer

Inter Stares Into the Face of Another Champions League Flop

A loss to Real Madrid eliminates all margin for error, and with two games to go, Antonio Conte's side is in peril.

Pele-Maradona-Death-Tribute
Play
Soccer

Pelé, Messi, Ronaldo, More Mourn Maradona's Death

Diego Maradona's death hit hard in the global soccer community.

Mike Tomlin on the sideline with Ben Roethlisberger, Dionte Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster
Play
NFL

What the NFL's Intensive Protocols Are Like for Players

With the entire league now instituting stricter protocols, we checked in with three players who've experienced them to see what it's like.