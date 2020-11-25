How to Watch Chivas vs. America

Bitter and storied rivals meet in the Liga MX playoffs, where Chivas de Guadalajara and Club America clash in the first leg of their Super Clasico quarterfinal series Wednesday night.

America is the No. 3 seed in the eight-team bracket, while Chivas is the No. 6 seed and will host the opening leg at Estadio Akron.

The hosts enter the match shorthanded, with forwards Jose Juan Macias and Alexis Vega out injured for manager Victor Manuel Vucetich. Chivas advanced to the quarterfinals by edging Necaxa 1-0 on Jesus Angulo's goal in the reclassification round following the regular season.

Miguel Herrera's America won the regular season meeting between the two, with Giovani dos Santos's goal the difference in a 1-0, September 19 triumph at the Estadio Azteca, which will be the site of Saturday's return leg.

The winner of their quarterfinal will go on to face either Pumas UNAM or Pachuca in the semifinals.

The two clubs are the most successful in the history of Mexican soccer, with America's 13 titles and Chivas's 12 the most in the country's domestic league.