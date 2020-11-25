Sports World Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona

Soccer lost one of its biggest icons on Wednesday when Argentinian legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60.

Maradona, who captained his nation to the 1986 World Cup title, is widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time. The Argentine Football Association confirmed he died of a heart attack.

Brazilian legend Pele was one of the first soccer stars to honor Maradona after the news of his death broke.

"I have lost a dear friend, and the world has lost a legend. One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky," Pele said, per Bleacher Report football.

Maradona underwent surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain on Nov. 4, and was released from the hospital eight days later and began to rehab at home.

The Argentinian is one of the most decorated stars in soccer history. He tallied 259 career goals in nearly two decades of club competition and recorded 34 goals in 91 caps for the Argentina national team. His nine World Cup goals rank No. 9 all-time, and only three players have logged more World Cup caps.

Maradona is perhaps best known for his pair of goals in the 1986 World Cup final as Argentina defeated West Germany. His "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarterfinal remains one of the most controversial in World Cup history.

Countless athletes and teams around the world paid tribute to Maradona on social media to celebrate his life and masterful career.