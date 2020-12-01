Toronto FC Coach Vanney Steps Down

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Toronto FC Coach Greg Vanney Steps Down

Author:
Publish date:

Greg Vanney is stepping down as Toronto FC manager, the club announced Tuesday, bringing an end to a successful run that included three MLS Cup final appearances, one title, a Supporters' Shield and three Canadian championships.

Vanney, who also served as the club's technical director, had brought stability to Toronto FC that had sorely been lacking. Prior to his ascension to manager in August 2014, TFC had cycled through eight managers in the previous eight years. 

"Back in 2014 he took over the head coach duties for a team that had never made the playoffs and turned them into an MLS champion. More than that, he is of high character and a great family man. I thank him for time well served for our club, his legacy here in Toronto is secure,” TFC president Bill Manning said.

The timing is peculiar given that Vanney is less than two months removed from saying that he was nearing a contract extension with TFC. “Dialogue is ongoing and it's been good, but my focus is we're in a good way and the team is moving in a very positive way. So all of that for me is kind of side discussion and it's going on and hopefully we can get that all figured out. We're very close,” he said act an Oct. 13 press conference.

He'll naturally be linked to the opening with the LA Galaxy, which has a managerial vacancy after Guillermo Barros Schelotto was fired in late October. Vanney played for the Galaxy on a pair of occasions, making two MLS Best XI sides early in his career. He also attended UCLA.

D.C. United and Atlanta United are two other MLS clubs currently with coaching vacancies, should Vanney seek to continue his career in the league.

YOU MAY LIKE

Derek Carr, Raiders
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Fantasy Football Droppables: Tough Schedule Upcoming for Derek Carr

Here is a list of players you can safely cut ties with ahead of Week 13.

Greg-Vanney-Toronto-FC
Play
Soccer

Toronto FC Coach Vanney Steps Down

Vanney led TFC through its most successful and decorated period as a franchise.

ncaa-basketball-logo
Play
College Basketball

Tracking College Basketball COVID-19 Schedule Changes

Stay up to date with all the latest college basketball cancellations caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

kemba-walker-boston-celtics
NBA

Kemba Walker Out Until January After Stem Cell Injection

Walker is expected to return to on-court activities in early December.

Zidane-Inter-Real-Madrid-UCL
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be looking to advance to the round of 16 of the Champions League when it faces Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz is tackled
Play
Extra Mustard

The Eagles Benefited From One of the Season’s Worst Calls

It was as clear-cut of an intentional grounding penalty as you’ll ever see, but no flag was thrown.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) breaks free for a touchdown against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl.
Play
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Recognizing Non-Heisman Contenders

The Dash salutes four players who won't win the Heisman Trophy this year, but still are worth recognizing and celebrating.

mlb-all-century-horizontal
Play
MLB

Celebrating the Best Players of the 21st Century–Without the Cheaters

We put together a way-too-early All-Century team, highlighting the best (steroid-free) players from 2000-2020.