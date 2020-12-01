Toronto FC Coach Vanney Steps Down

Greg Vanney is stepping down as Toronto FC manager, the club announced Tuesday, bringing an end to a successful run that included three MLS Cup final appearances, one title, a Supporters' Shield and three Canadian championships.

Vanney, who also served as the club's technical director, had brought stability to Toronto FC that had sorely been lacking. Prior to his ascension to manager in August 2014, TFC had cycled through eight managers in the previous eight years.

"Back in 2014 he took over the head coach duties for a team that had never made the playoffs and turned them into an MLS champion. More than that, he is of high character and a great family man. I thank him for time well served for our club, his legacy here in Toronto is secure,” TFC president Bill Manning said.

The timing is peculiar given that Vanney is less than two months removed from saying that he was nearing a contract extension with TFC. “Dialogue is ongoing and it's been good, but my focus is we're in a good way and the team is moving in a very positive way. So all of that for me is kind of side discussion and it's going on and hopefully we can get that all figured out. We're very close,” he said act an Oct. 13 press conference.

He'll naturally be linked to the opening with the LA Galaxy, which has a managerial vacancy after Guillermo Barros Schelotto was fired in late October. Vanney played for the Galaxy on a pair of occasions, making two MLS Best XI sides early in his career. He also attended UCLA.

D.C. United and Atlanta United are two other MLS clubs currently with coaching vacancies, should Vanney seek to continue his career in the league.