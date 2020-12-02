How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Barcelona

SI.com
Ferencvaros vs. Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch UCL, TV Channel, Start Time

Ferencvaros will host Barcelona in a 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Barcelona (12 points) enters the match having already qualified for the UCL round of 16, while Ferencvaros (one point) has yet to record a victory in Group G play. In the teams' previous meeting, Barcelona recorded a 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros at home.  

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access

Barcelona (12 points) and Juventus (nine) have clinched the top two spots in Group G, securing their places in the knockout stage. Dynamo Kiev (one point) and Ferencvaros are level at the bottom of the group.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will be rested for his second straight Champions League match but is expected to return for the club's group-closing contest against Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus on Dec. 8. Philippe Coutinho and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will also sit out the match.

Messi leads Barcelona in Champions League play with three goals and two assists recorded while Ousmane Dembélé and Martin Braithwaite have added two goals and an assist apiece. Franck Boli leads Ferencvaros' attack with two goals scored through four matches played. 

Ferencvaros enters the match without a victory in the club's last six matches against Spanish sides, though the team has never lost at home to Spanish competition (5-0-2). The match will be played at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

