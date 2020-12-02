How to Watch Juventus vs. Dynamo Kiev

Juventus will host Dynamo Kiev on the fifth matchday of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage Wednesday.

Juventus (nine points) enters Wednesday's match having already qualified for the UCL round of 16, while Dynamo Kiev (one point) remains winless in Group G play. In the teams' previous group stage match, Juventus recorded a 2-0 victory behind two goals from Álvaro Morata.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access.

Barcelona (12 points) and Juventus have clinched the top two spots in the Group G standings, securing their berths into the knockout stage. Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros (one point) are level at the bottom of the group, vying for third place and a spot in the Europa League knockout stage.

Morata has been Juventus's leading scorer throughout the club's group stage campaign with five goals over four matches played. Meanwhile, Viktor Tsyhankov has recorded two of Dynamo Kiev's three goals scored in the group stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed two Champions League matches and was rested over the weekend with a minor ankle injury but is expected to be back in the lineup against Dynamo Kiev. In his two UCL matches played, Ronaldo has recorded a goal and assist. Ronaldo holds the all-time record for goals in the competition with 131.

Juventus enters Wednesday with a 4-1-0 record in their last five matches against Dynamo Kiev, while Ukrainian clubs have yet to beat Juventus in the UEFA Champions League. The match will be held at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.