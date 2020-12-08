The two generational stars go head-to-head in the Champions League for their first individual meeting in over two years.

There's little drama in Barcelona and Juventus's Champions League group finale, with both sides already through to the knockout stage, but there is one can't-miss element to the proceedings at Camp Nou: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sharing the same stage yet again.

It's been over two years since the generational stars faced off, with it last happening when Ronaldo was at Real Madrid. Ronaldo missed the first meeting between the two sides in group play after contracting COVID-19, with Messi scoring on a stoppage-time penalty kick in a 2-0 Barcelona win in Turin that currently represents the three-point gap between the two group favorites. Juventus requires either a win by at least a three-goal margin or a two-goal win in which it scores more than two goals (so 3-1, for example) in order to leapfrog Barcelona for first in the group.

But all eyes are on the two veteran stars in the spotlight, with no guarantee they'll face off ever again. Ronaldo, now 35, and Messi, 33, are the top two scorers in the history of the Champions League competition, with Ronaldo's 132 goals (in 173 matches) bettering Messi's 118 (in 146 games). In head-to-head games in all competitions, Messi and his teams have had the edge to the tune of a 16-10-9 record. Messi has scored 22 goals and had 12 assists in those 35 matches for club (33) and country (two), while Ronaldo has scored 19 goals and assisted on one goal in that time.

The last time they faced off in the Champions League was in the semifinals in 2011, when Barcelona won, 3-1 on aggregate, en route to winning the title.

Getty Images (2)

Overall, they've combined for over 1,400 goals for club and country (750 for Ronaldo, 712 for Messi) and over 500 assists (300 for Messi, 221 for Ronaldo). Ronaldo's five Ballon d'Or awards are only bettered by Messi's six, and their clubs have won dozens of trophies with the stars as the centerpieces. Their current clubs have endured some atypical struggles this season, though. Barcelona is ninth in La Liga, some 12 points behind first-place Atletico Madrid through 10 games, while Juventus is fourth in Serie A, six points behind first-place AC Milan. Messi was clear this summer about his desire to leave the only club he's ever known as a pro, while Ronaldo's name has even been batted around the transfer rumor mill as Juventus ponders its way forward. Regardless of their uncertain futures, these two giants of the game can share the field for at least one more time.

Stay tuned here for live updates and video of goals and other highlights from their much-anticipated head-to-head matchup (refresh for most recent updates).