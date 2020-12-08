USA's McKennie Scores Stunning Goal vs. Barcelona

A Weston McKennie highlight stole the spotlight at the Messi-Ronaldo show.

The U.S. men's national team midfielder, days after becoming the first American to score for Juventus, did it again with a stunning finish at Camp Nou, giving Juve a 2-0 lead in the final Champions League group game for both sides.

McKennie worked a give-and-go with Juan Cuadrado, running into space inside the Barcelona box before delivering a gorgeous flying volley in the 20th minute. The goal came seven minutes after Cristiano Ronaldo had opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the much-anticipating showdown vs. his longtime individual rival, Lionel Messi.

McKennie started opposite U.S. fullback Sergiño Dest, in another intriguing individual matchup in the meeting between two sides who were already confirmed to go through to the knockout stage. McKennie's goal gave Juventus a chance to top the group though and go into next Monday's draw as one of the seeded sides.