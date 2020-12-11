How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Leon

SI.com
SOCCER
Pumas UNAM vs. Leon Live Stream: Watch Liga MX Final Online, TV Channel, Time

Pumas UNAM and Leon begin their battle for Liga MX's Apertura title on Thursday night, when they meet in the first leg of the Liguilla final.

It's been a while since either club won Mexico's domestic title, with Leon last winning in the 2014 Clausura (winning a consecutive title after winning the 2013 Apertura) and Pumas last lifting the trophy in the 2011 Clausura season.

These were the top two teams in the regular season, with Leon topping the table with 40 points (12-1-4) and Pumas coming second with 32 points (8-1-8). Pumas is paced by Juan Ignacio Dinenno, whose 10 goals were third-most in the regular season, while Leon is led by Ecuador international and veteran Angel Mena.

How to watch:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, Univision

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial).

Both sides arrived in the final in contrasting manners. Pumas overturned a 4-0 deficit after the first leg in the semifinal vs. Cruz Azul, winning the second leg, 4-0, thanks to a last-gasp goal from Juan Vigon. By virtue of away goals being even, Pumas went ahead through the tiebreaker of having had the better regular season record.

Leon's path was considerably less dramatic, though it did require a come-from-behind effort against Puebla in the quarterfinals before edging Chivas in the semis to go through.

The second leg will be played Sunday night and hosted by Leon, the higher seed. By virtue of reaching the final, both Leon and Pumas have qualified for the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

