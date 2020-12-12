How to Watch Man United vs. Man City

SI.com
SOCCER
Man United vs. Man City Live Stream: Watch Manchester Derby Online, TV, Time

Manchester United will host the next edition of the Manchester derby against city rival Man City at Old Trafford on Saturday, Dec. 12. 

The clubs enter the match separated by one point in the Premier League standings. Man United (6-1-3) holds a slight edge over Man City (5-3-2) in sixth place through 10 games. The Red Devils hold the advantage in the all-time head-to-head record at 76-52-54. 

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or NBCSports.com

The English clubs are coming off the final group stage match of their UEFA Champions League campaigns earlier in the week. Man City advanced to the last 16 while Man United fell short and will move on to the Europa League knockout stage. 

Man United won both Premier League matches against the Citizens last season. The clubs last played each other on March 8, which resulted in a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes has led Man United's attack this season with seven goals and four assists through 10 matches played. Marcus Rashford also has three goals and four assists.

For Man City, Riyad Mahrez leads the team with four goals and one assist. Raheem Sterling has three scores and an assist of his own while Kevin De Bruyne has notched two goals and six assists. 

Though England recently announced plans for certain Premier League clubs to allow a limited number of fans at matches, the Manchester derby will be played without a crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

