How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Napoli

Two Serie A title chasers clash at the San Siro on Wednesday, as Inter Milan hosts Napoli in a midweek showdown.

The sides are second and third in the table, respectively, trailing AC Milan through 11 games. Inter is three points back, while Napoli is four points off the pace in a congested top of the table, where first through sixth are separated by just six points.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Inter Milan crashed out of Europe altogether by finishing last in its Champions League group, but Antonio Conte's side rebounded by beating Cagliari over the weekend to extend its domestic unbeaten run to seven matches. Its only loss this season so far was a 2-1 setback in the Milan derby.

Napoli, meanwhile, topped its UEFA Europa League group, outlasting current La Liga leader Real Sociedad for first. It drew another Spanish side, Granada in the round of 32.

Domestically, the Partenopei have won their last three matches after falling to Milan. Napoli has had an emotional season, given the club's connection to the late Diego Maradona. The city renamed Napoli's home stadium the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona immediately after his passing late last month.

Romelu Lukaku leads Inter Milan in scoring in Serie A this season with nine goals, while Mexican star Hirving Lozano is Napoli's top scorer, with six goals in league play thus far.