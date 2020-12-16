How to Watch Juventus vs. Atalanta

Two of Italy's three teams alive in the Champions League last 16 go head-to-head in Serie A, as Juventus hosts Atalanta.

Both have some ground to make up in the Italian top flight, with first-place AC Milan four points clear of Juventus and 10 points clear of Atalanta through 11 games played.

Despite its uncharacteristic amount of dropped points, Juventus remains one of two unbeaten sides in Serie A (6-0-5), with Milan being the other.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

After a three-game winless run in the league, Atalanta righted its ship with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina last weekend. The club may be dealing with a major departure, though, with captain Papu Gomez reportedly falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini. Both have played down the rift, but reports suggest that Gomez will be sold once the January transfer window opens.

Juventus may be enduring a subpar (by its standards) start to the season, but it is tied for the fewest goals conceded in the league (nine, along with Hellas Verona), which is a mark that the typically high-octane Atalanta attack will put to the test.

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite missing time earlier in the season after testing positive for COVID-19, is tied with Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Serie A lead in goals with 10 and will seek to add to the total on the eve of the FIFA Best awards, for which he is a finalist for Best Men's Player of the Year.

Juventus was drawn against Porto in the UCL last 16, while Atalanta will take on Real Madrid when continental play resumes in February.