How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool vs. Tottenham Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online, TV Channel, Time

The top two clubs in the Premier League go head-to-head at Anfield on Wednesday as Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool hosts Jose Mourinho's Tottenham.

Liverpool, the reigning champion, has been depleted by injuries this season but still remains firmly in contention to defend its title. Tottenham has surprised in rising to the top of the table, riding the hot form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min and a defense that has conceded the fewest goals in the league.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live StreamYou can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Both clubs enter the match with identical 7-1-4 records, with Tottenham carrying the edge by virtue of a +5 advantage in goal differential. The top of the table is tight, with Leicester City entering Wednesday a point behind both sides and surprising Southampton a point behind the Foxes. In all, five points separates first from 10th, meaning things could flip in a hurry with the compressed festive season schedule over the next few weeks.

Wednesday's match features some of the league's top scorers, with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Son both on 10 goals and Kane on nine, trailing just Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (11) in the race for the golden boot.

Liverpool hasn't lost in its last eight Premier League games (4-0-4), responding well from a shocking 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Oct. 4.

Tottenham's domestic unbeaten streak is even greater, with Mourinho's men not losing in their last 11 matches (7-0-4) dating back to a Sept. 13 defeat to Everton.

