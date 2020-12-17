Bronze Wins FIFA's Best Women's Player Award

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Lucy Bronze Wins FIFA's 2020 Best Women's Player Award

Author:
Publish date:

Lucy Bronze became the first defender to win FIFA's Women's Player of the Year award, claiming the honors at Thursday's "The Best" virtual ceremonies.

The England fullback split her 2020 between French power Lyon and English Women's Super League's Manchester City, building on last year's third-place finish by claiming the top billing this year after helping Lyon to a fifth straight Women's Champions League title and a 14th straight French league championship.

Bronze beat her former club teammate and France center back, Wendie Renard, and Chelsea record signing and Denmark international forward Pernille Harder for the award.

An American player had made the final three in all but four of the previous years FIFA had given out its top women's player award, with Megan Rapinoe winning it in 2019, Carli Lloyd winning in 2015 and 2016, Abby Wambach winning in 2012 and Mia Hamm winning the first two, in 2001 and 2002.

Alyssa Naeher was the only American player among the finalists for any award this year, falling short of Lyon and France goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi for Best Women's Goalkeeper.

U.S. veterans Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe were named to the FIFPro Women's World XI–a distinction that came as a surprise to Rapinoe. She hasn't played a match since the March SheBelieves Cup, and she used the opportunity to be thankful while also shedding light on the need for greater attention to be paid to the women's game.

Heath and Rapinoe were joined on the World XI by: PSG/Chile goalkeeper Christiane Endler; Bronze, Renard, Chelsea/England defender Millie Bright; Utah Royals/Spain midfielder Vero Boquete, Juventus/Italy midfielder Barbara Bonansea, Lyon/France midfielder Delphine Cascarino; Harder and Arsenal/Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema.

YOU MAY LIKE

Drew Brees
Play
Fantasy

NFL Week 15 Injury Report – Key Updates To Follow Throughout the Fantasy Football Playoffs

Before you finalize your Week 15 fantasy football rosters, be sure to check up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

Keyontae Johnson 2
College Basketball

Florida's Keyontae Johnson Showing Signs of Progress

As Johnson continues to recover, Florida's non-conference games scheduled for next week will be postponed.

pitt helmet
Play
College Football

Tracker: The College Football Teams Sitting Out Bowl Season

As bowl season approaches, keep track of each program that's opted out of playing in a bowl game.

Lucy-Bronze-FIFA-Best
Play
Soccer

Bronze Wins FIFA's Best Women's Player Award

The former Lyon and current Man City and England fullback becomes the first defender to win the honors.

WWE's Mike 'the Miz' Mizanin on the microphone next to Sheamus
Play
Wrestling

The Miz, WWE’s Renaissance Man, Juggles All Sorts of Projects

He has a reality show with his wife. He’s in a commercial for a video game. And, of course, he’s the “Money in the Bank” contract holder. Mike “the Miz” Mizanin certainly knows how to keep busy.

A poor 1-4 start is looking like John Calipari's biggest challenge yet at Kentucky.
College Basketball

Kentucky Cannot Afford to Keep Struggling

Off to a 1-4 start, John Calipari's Wildcats desperately need a win.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski had an award-winning 2019-20 season
Play
Soccer

From 'What If' to 'The Best,' Lewandowski Has Come a Long Way

If not for an Icelandic volcano, the world's preeminent striker would have been drastically re-routed. It's safe to say it all worked out.

Missouri takes on Alabama in a 2020 game
Play
College Football

'A Giant Puzzle': How the SEC Pulled Off Its 2020 Schedule

The SEC is on track to play 97% of its scheduled games in 2020—and given COVID-19 postponements, that was no easy task.