Wondolowski to Return for San Jose in 2021

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Chris Wondolowski Returns for One More Season in San Jose

Author:
Publish date:

It's the most Wondoful time of the year for the San Jose Earthquakes and their supporters.

Veteran forward Chris Wondolowski will be returning for another season after all, signing a new one-year deal with the Earthquakes on Christmas Day and extending his career through the 2021 MLS season. Wondolowski had stated prior to the 2020 season that it would be his last, but that was before the pandemic upended everything and before he still proved to be a vital part of the Earthquakes' attack, leading the club with seven goals.

“2020 will certainly be a year we never forget. And while the pandemic has caused so much pain throughout the world, it’s also given me an opportunity to reflect on the things I value the most,” Wondolowski said in a statement. “I was fully committed to making 2020 the final year of my career, but I’ve reconsidered and can’t wait to join my teammates one more time as we look to bring an MLS Cup back to San Jose. The fans have consistently supported me through the ups and downs, and I’d always regret not properly saying goodbye.”

Wondolowski is MLS's all-time scoring leader, with 166 regular-season goals. He's 21 clear of second-place Landon Donovan, and the next closest active players are Kei Kamara (130) and Bradley Wright-Phillips (116). No other active player is at 100. 

He scored just the second playoff goal of his career in dramatic fashion, sending the Earthquakes' first-round playoff game against Sporting Kansas City into extra time with a header seven minutes into stoppage time (SKC ultimately prevailed on penalties). With regular season and playoff goals combined, Wondolowski trails Donovan by just two for the most in MLS history.

Wondolowski, who turns 38 next month, had hinted at a comeback after San Jose's ouster, with SKC manager Peter Vermes saying in his postgame interview that Wondolowski told him he'd be back. Wondolowski confirmed that after the fact.

“I did talk to Peter [Vermes]," Wondolowski said. "He asked if I was done. I don't think I'm done. You know I love it. I can't get enough of it. I have a passion. It's in me. It's in my blood. I want to continue to play. I don't have anything in mind yet. I haven't discussed any numbers, and I never want to be a burden on the Quakes. I want to make sure to see all the options, see what's out there. I think the Quakes are doing some amazing things, and I want to make sure that there are pieces that can be moved to continue to make this team grow, continue to be better. That's kind of my long-winded story right now. Yeah, I would love to play next year.

"I know that the door is open, but I was fully committed to putting everything I have into this year, and I did," he continued. "Now I need to re-evaluate. I just want to re-evaluate everything: my personal life, my life where I want to be, and also where the club is to see the direction that it’s going.”

That direction, now officially, includes Wondolowski.

“It’s impossible to adequately explain what Chris means to our club and our community,” Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli said. “He has given everything he has to the San Jose Earthquakes and it was never in question that he deserves a better send-off than 2020 was going to allow for. We’re excited to have Wondo fighting on our side in 2021 and for our fans to enjoy the league’s greatest goal-scorer for one more season.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris-Wondolowski-SJ-MLS-Playoffs
Play
Soccer

Wondolowski to Return for San Jose in 2021

Wondolowski was going to retire after the 2020 season, but he's running it back in San Jose.

Christian McCaffrey
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: Carolina Panthers

How can the Panthers build on the cautious optimism generated from Year One of the Matt Rhule era?

49ers Brandon Aiyuk
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan & Co. will have higher expectations for 2021 after injuries marred this season. Might the 49ers acquire a new quarterback?

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: Detroit Lions

Who will oversee Detroit's next rebuild? Will Matthew Stafford be a part of it?

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) reacts after a play during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: Denver Broncos

The Broncos defense held up its end of the bargain this season. How will John Elway go about fixing the offense?

nfl-bill-belichick-patriots-spend-money-free-agency
Play
NFL

2021 Offseason Outlook: New England Patriots

How will Bill Belichick and the Patriots rebound from a down season? Quarterback isn't the only big question.

Ronaldo-Juventus-Serie-A
Play
Soccer

At Serie A's Break, Juventus Finds Its Reign Under Serious Threat

The two resurgent Milan clubs are poised to end Juventus's nearly-decade-long run atop the Italian top flight.

Gabriel-Jesus-Coronavirus-Man-City
Play
Soccer

Man City's Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker Test Positive for Coronavirus

The two will miss Man City's matches over the holiday slate.