How to Watch AC Milan vs. Juventus

AC Milan's unbeaten season faces a challenge from nine-time reigning Serie A winner Juventus, when the two meet at the San Siro on Wednesday.

The Rossoneri have a golden opportunity to put some distance between themselves and Juve, already having a 10-point lead, albeit having played one game more. To do so, they'll have to succeed without leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who remains out with a muscle injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 22. Milan is unbeaten in 10 games without him across all competitions, going 7-0-3, including wins in their last three straight Serie A games.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes



Juventus needs the win for more than just to resurrect its latest title defense. It's currently out of the Champions League places altogether, trailing fourth-place Napoli by a point after an uneven start to life under manager Andrea Pirlo.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 36 next month, has come to life and leads Serie A with 14 goals. He's scored a pair of goals in three of his last five outings, including Sunday's get-right, 4-1 win over Udinese.

The clubs' last meeting in Serie A was a memorable one, with Juventus jumping out to a 2-0 lead only to concede four unanswered goals in a 4-2 defeat on July 7. That loss helped delay Juventus's procession to the title, which was completed five matches later.