SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Diego Alonso Out as Inter Miami Coach After One Season

Author:
Publish date:

Inter Miami's second season is shaping up to look quite different than its first.

With sporting director Paul McDonough already having stepped down and captain and starting goalkeeper Luis Robles having retired, Miami parted ways with manager Diego Alonso on Thursday, creating another vacancy on the sporting side for a club that made the MLS playoffs in its inaugural season but left plenty to be desired overall. Miami went 7-13-3 with a -10 goal differential in the regular season (10th in the Eastern Conference) and was dumped out in the play-in round of the expanded playoffs by fellow expansion club Nashville SC, falling 3-0. It also lost all three of its games in the MLS Is Back tournament.

“This was a difficult year and a very tough decision for everyone, but we believe it is the right step for the club. We have great expectations for Inter Miami in the short and long term,” owner Jorge Mas said in a statement.

The tune was quite different upon his hiring just over a year ago, which came at the end of an exhaustive coaching search and had McDonough boasting that, "in Diego we found a manager that fits our culture and has a strong desire to build a winning club for our fans. He brings a lot of experience and championship-winning mentality as we begin our drive to be among the best clubs in the Americas. We have big aspirations for our club and believe Diego has the right drive, passion and leadership to accomplish our goals.”

That never panned out, and now reports from the UK suggest that the club is in talks with Phil Neville–Miami part-owner David Beckham's former Manchester United teammate and outgoing coach of England's women's national team–to take charge.

Whoever steps in will have a tall task to achieve the club's lofty goals, though will benefit from a full season of forward Gonzalo Higuain, who joined from Juventus in September.

Miami joins D.C. United and Toronto FC as MLS clubs with coaching vacancies. The LA Galaxy (Greg Vanney) and Atlanta United (Gabriel Heinze) have filled theirs after parting ways with Guillermo Barros Schelotto and Frank de Boer, respectively.

YOU MAY LIKE

liangelo-ball-g-league-contract
Play
NBA

Report: LiAngelo Ball Signs Contract to Play in Expected G League Bubble

LiAngelo Ball was briefly a member of the Pistons organization this past December.

New Orleans Saints fans in the stands at the Superdome
Play
Extra Mustard

Sean Payton Had Absurd Plan to Get 50,000 Fans in Superdome

It’s a bad idea, but at least his heart was in the right place.

Boston Celtics players kneel during the playing of the national anthem prior to the game against the Miami Heat
Play
NBA

Inside the NBA's Response to Another Tragic Week in America

Across the NBA, players and coaches reacted to Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol invasion by pro-Trump domestic terrorists.

Diego-Alonso-Out-Inter-Miami
Play
Soccer

Diego Alonso Out as Inter Miami Coach After One Season

Inter Miami went 7-13-3 in its inaugural season, reaching the expanded playoffs but falling to Nashville in the play-in round.

Cleveland Browns history since 1999
Play
NFL

Tales of the Browns’ Rebirth in 1999

From their beginnings as a hastily assembled expansion franchise to this year’s playoff edition—and the mistakes in between.

Mark-McKenzie-Transfer-Philadelphia-Genk
Play
Soccer

Union's McKenzie Secures Transfer to Genk

Philadelphia is sending a second homegrown star abroad, with Mark McKenzie moving to Belgium's top flight.

2020-NFL-playoff-predictions
Play
NFL

NFL Playoff Predictions: Who Will Win Super Bowl LV?

Fourteen teams remain this year, but which one will win the Super Bowl? Our staffers fill out their brackets and pick a winner for the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Indianapolis Colts Rodrigo Blankenship
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Super Wild-Card Weekend Fantasy Football Rankings - Kickers & Team Defenses

Senior expert Michael Fabiano provides his super wild-card weekend kickers & team defenses rankings to help you dominate the competition!