USA's Hoppe, 19, Scores in 3rd Straight Schalke Match

U.S. Forward Matthew Hoppe Scores in Third Straight Schalke Match

Matthew Hoppe can't stop scoring for Schalke.

The 19-year-old American scored in his third straight Bundesliga match, bringing Schalke level with Koln in their midweek bout. After a hat trick vs. Hoffenheim and a goal in defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, Hoppe pulled Schalke even Wednesday with somewhat of a fortuitous 57th-minute strike.

Hoppe was in the right place to pounce after Suat Serdar split a pair of defenders but momentarily lost control of the ball right in front of goal as he absorbed contact. Hoppe didn't hesitate to poke home the loose ball and make it 1–1. 

Unfortunately for Schalke, it conceded a backbreaking goal in stoppage time, losing 2–1 in a match with relegation implications. Last-place Schalke is now seven points away from escaping the automatic drop zone, while Koln, which entered the day in 16th place, can breathe a bit easier.

Hoppe has new competition for minutes after Schalke brought veteran Klaas-Jan Huntelaar back to help in the club's fight against relegation, but Hoppe's continued scoring form will give manager Christian Gross plenty of food for thought. 

Hoppe, who passed on playing at San Diego State for a shot in Germany and came through Barcelona's U.S. residency academy, has yet to be capped at any national team level for the U.S. For perspective, his five goals are more than any single-season tally former Borussia Dortmund and current U.S. and Chelsea standout Christian Pulisic had in his time in Germany.

