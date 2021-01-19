SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Huntelaar Rejoins Schalke to Help Club Fight Relegation

Author:
Publish date:

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Veteran Dutch striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar rejoined struggling Schalke from Ajax on Tuesday.

Schalke said the 37-year-old Huntelaar, who scored 126 goals in 240 competitive games in his previous stint at the German club between 2010-17, signed a deal to the end of the season. Schalke did not give financial details of the move

Schalke is hoping Huntelaar can help it avoid relegation. The Gelsenkirchen-based club is last in the Bundesliga with just one win nearly halfway through the season.

“His sporting qualities are undisputed. He showed that again last week with a brace,” Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said. Huntelaar grabbed two late goals in Ajax’s 3-1 win at Twente on Thursday.

“His personality, experience and connection with Schalke are just as important,” Schneider said. “He showed the latter with his return and desire to play his part in helping us achieve survival.”

Huntelaar had mostly a substitute role at Ajax, and his chances of playing were diminished by Ivory Coast striker Sebastien Haller’s arrival from West Ham. Haller scored on his debut at Twente before Huntelaar came on as a substitute to win the game.

Huntelaar faces a different challenge at Schalke, which only recently ended its 30-game run without a win in the league.

“We have to win games and need to score goals to get away from the bottom of the table,” Huntelaar said in Schalke’s statement. “Schalke belongs in the Bundesliga. It’s up to us that it stays.”

Huntelaar won the German Cup with Schalke in 2011 and rejoined Ajax after his contract expired in 2017. He had previously played for Ajax before spells at Real Madrid and Milan.

YOU MAY LIKE

Huntelaar-Schalke
Play
Soccer

Huntelaar Rejoins Schalke to Help Club Fight Relegation

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 37, scored 126 goals in 240 competitive games in his previous stint at the German club between 2010-17.

fantasy-football-perfect-team-aaron-jones
Play
Fantasy

2021 Conference Championships Downloadable Fantasy Football Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

adam-silver-nba
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Considering COVID-19 Vaccine for Players

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: "There's real value in our players demonstrating to a broader community how important it is to get vaccinated."

NCAA tournament basketballs
Play
College Basketball

NCAA Announces Adjusted Dates for 2021 March Madness

The schedule saw a few changes as the NCAA navigates COVID-19.

Conor McGregor after defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246
MMA

Report: Conor McGregor Faces Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit

The lawsuit stems from an alleged incident that took place in 2018.

Sarah Thomas refs an NFL game.
Play
NFL

Sarah Thomas to Be First Woman to Officiate a Super Bowl

The NFL announced its officiating assignments for Super Bowl LV on Tuesday.

Mets general manager Jared Porter fields questions during his introductory press conference
MLB

MLB to Investigate Porter, Potentially Issue Suspension

Porter was fired by the Mets on Tuesday after ESPN revealed a string of unsolicited and explicit texts sent to a female reporter.

press-box
Play
MLB

It's Beyond Time to Change the Treatment of Women Reporters

The actions of Jared Porter, the Mets former general manager, represent a much bigger problem within sports.