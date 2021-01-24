How to Watch Man United vs. Liverpool

SI.com
This Premier League Proposal Could Alter English Football Forever
Man United vs. Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch FA Cup, Start Time

Man United will host Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday, Jan. 24, streaming live on ESPN+.

The Red Devils advanced past the third round of the FA Cup after eliminating Watford, 1-0, and Liverpool moved on after a 4-1 defeat of Aston Villa. Man United has 12 FA Cup titles to its name, last winning in 2016, while the Reds have seven, last winning in 2006. 

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the FA Cup match live on ESPN+. To sign up for ESPN+ for $5.99/month or $59.99 per year and watch Sunday's match, click here.

Man United and Liverpool will face one another for the second time in the past week after drawing a 0-0 result in their Premier League match on Jan. 17. The two sides remain atop the Premier League standings, with first-place Man United holding a six-point edge over fourth-place Liverpool.

Scott McTominay scored Man United's lone goal in the club's defeat of Watford in the FA Cup third round on Jan. 9. Sadio Mané has scored two FA Cup goals for the Reds, while Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah have added one apiece.

Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota as the club continues to deal with injuries. The Reds have gone scoreless over their last four Premier League matches.

The winner of the match will advance to face either West Ham or Doncaster in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Man United has lost two of its last three games against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

The match will be played without fans at Old Trafford in Stretford, England, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

