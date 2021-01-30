How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United

Arsenal is hosting Manchester United for a Premier League match at Emirates Stadium on Jan. 30.

The Red Devils (12-4-4) enter the match holding second place in the Premier League standings, trailing Manchester City by one point. Arsenal stands in ninth with a 9-3-8 record.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch the Premier League match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or NBCSports.com.

Arsenal enters Saturday's match having defeated Manchester United in the clubs' prior two meetings. A victory would give the Gunners their first three-game winning streak against the Red Devils since September 1998.

The Gunners will likely be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for a third-straight match as the forward's mother deals with an illness. Aubameyang ranks second on Arsenal in Premier League goals scored this season (5).

Manchester United enters the match having suffered a 2–1 loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday. The club has been led by Bruno Fernandes, who has scored 11 goals and tallied seven assists through 20 matches.

The Red Devils have yet to defeat Arsenal since Ole Gunnar Solskjær became the club's manager in March 2019 (0-1-3). Manchester United holds an edge in the all-time record against the Gunners, 99-49-85.

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be played without fans at Emirates Stadium in London amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The clubs' last match resulted in a 1–0 victory for Arsenal on Nov. 1, 2020.