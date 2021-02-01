Morgan, Press Return for USWNT for SheBelieves Cup

The U.S. women's national team will have two of its top forwards back for the SheBelieves Cup.

After missing a pair of friendlies vs. Colombia last month, Alex Morgan and Christen Press were named to Vlatko Andonovski's 23-player roster for the competition that will take place Feb. 18–24 at Exploria Stadium in Orlando. The U.S. will be playing against Canada (Feb. 18), Brazil (Feb. 21) and Argentina (Feb. 24), with the South Americans a late replacement for Japan, which pulled out of the competition due to the resurgence of COVID-19 at home. The U.S. has won three of the five round-robin SheBelieves Cup tournaments, lifting the trophy in 2016, 2018 and 2020, while finishing last in 2017 and second in 2019.

There are some significant absences. Tobin Heath is unavailable for the competition after suffering an ankle injury that is expected to keep her out up to 12 weeks, according to Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney. Her club teammate (and fellow Racing Louisville FC expansion draft pick), Press is back, though, fresh off scoring a goal for United over the weekend.

Veterans Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger were omitted altogether, after taking part in last month's camp, and omissions are going to be a theme for the team going forward, with Andonovski needing to whittle down his talented player pool to 18 for the Olympics—presuming the Games go on as planned this summer.

"I don't think we should read into it at all," Andonovski said in regard to his player omissions. "[The team is] still experimental. If we had the 2020 whole year to prepare, then it'd be a little different. We'd be closer to finalizing the roster. With not enough opportunities to be ready, we're going to see this turnover of players or players who are not going to be called up consistently."

Here's a closer look at his latest squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Campbell's inclusion and the omissions of Aubrey Bledsoe and Harris suggest that she has the inside track on being the goalkeeper of the future. It's still Naeher's time, while the uncapped Murphy is an intriguing third option. The 24-year-old is taking part in her third senior U.S. camp. She was the starter on the USA U-20 World Cup team in 2018.

Andonovski praised the depth of his goalkeeper pool and said "it's our responsibility to take a good look at every single one of them," as it relates to Campbell's continued involvement, Murphy's inclusion and the omissions of others.

DEFENDERS

Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

This is the core group of defenders going forward, with the glaring omission of Kreiger an indication that the veteran's time as a regular call-up may be through, despite Andonovski's caution on reading too much into things. Dahlkemper gets the call fresh off making her debut for Man City over the weekend, while Purce continues to be listed as a defender despite her abilities as a forward (she scored while playing in a more advanced role vs. Colombia last month).

MIDFIELDERS

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City), Catarina Macario (Lyon), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City)

There are no surprises here, with Ertz, Horan, Sam Mewis and Lavelle making up the bedrock of the midfield, while Kristie Mewis has played her way into contention and Macario has appeared as advertised in her brief foray into international play. Making any cuts from this group is going to be tough for an 18-player squad.

Sam Mewis suffered an ankle injury with Man City recently but appeared in better shape than expected, Andonovski said. "I'm pretty confident we'll see her in at least one of the games," the manager added.

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

FORWARDS

Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

Morgan, who is the only NWSL player that'll get to feature in her home stadium, returns after missing last month's camp with COVID-19, and she's joined by a veteran core and a rising star in Smith. If Lloyd plays in all three matches, it'll leave her one cap shy of 300 for her illustrious career.

TRAINING PLAYERS

Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Jaelin Howell (Florida State), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars)

It's hardly an encouraging sign for Pugh that she's relegated to "training player" status, especially after being an Olympian as a teenager in 2016, but it at least keeps her on the radar while she looks to rekindle her career this NWSL season in Chicago. Fox, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NWSL draft, and Howell, meanwhile, are clear players for the future, while Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan doesn't even crack this group due to an injury picked up in last month's camp, Andonovski confirmed.