How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

RB Leipzig will face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, with the match played at a neutral site due to coronavirus protocols in Germany. RB Leipzig is the home team.

Kickoff from Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

RB Leipzig finished second in Group H of the Champions League, going through along with PSG. The club won each of its last two group stage matches to advance to the round of 16, including a 3-2 victory over Manchester United on Dec. 8. RB Leipzig got out to a 3-0 lead in the narrow win, holding onto victory despite a pair of second-half scores from the Premier League power.

Liverpool largely cruised in Group D as it posted a 4–1–1 record. The club finished the group stage with a 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland, one week after defeating Ajax 1-0 to clinch a spot in the round of 16.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch it via CBS All Access.

Last season marked RB Leipzig's lone knockout round appearance in the UEFA Champions League, as the club reached the semifinals before losing 3-0 to PSG. A late goal from U.S. men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams sent the club through in the quarterfinals vs. Atletico Madrid. Currently, RB Leipzig is second in the Bundesliga, five points behind Bayern Munich

Liverpool is a familiar face in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The club won the Champions League title in 2019, finishing as the runner-up in 2018. Jurgen Klopp's side has fallen on hard times though, with a rash of injuries across the back line and some poor play elsewhere catching up with the Reds. Liverpool has tumbled into sixth place in the Premier League after three straight losses.