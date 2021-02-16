How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

RB Leipzig will face Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, with the match played at a neutral site due to coronavirus protocols in Germany. RB Leipzig is the home team.

Kickoff from Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, is slated for 3 p.m. ET. 

RB Leipzig finished second in Group H of the Champions League, going through along with PSG. The club won each of its last two group stage matches to advance to the round of 16, including a 3-2 victory over Manchester United on Dec. 8. RB Leipzig got out to a 3-0 lead in the narrow win, holding onto victory despite a pair of second-half scores from the Premier League power. 

Liverpool largely cruised in Group D as it posted a 4–1–1 record. The club finished the group stage with a 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland, one week after defeating Ajax 1-0 to clinch a spot in the round of 16. 

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch it via CBS All Access.

Last season marked RB Leipzig's lone knockout round appearance in the UEFA Champions League, as the club reached the semifinals before losing 3-0 to PSG. A late goal from U.S. men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams sent the club through in the quarterfinals vs. Atletico Madrid. Currently, RB Leipzig is second in the Bundesliga, five points behind Bayern Munich 

Liverpool is a familiar face in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The club won the Champions League title in 2019, finishing as the runner-up in 2018. Jurgen Klopp's side has fallen on hard times though, with a rash of injuries across the back line and some poor play elsewhere catching up with the Reds. Liverpool has tumbled into sixth place in the Premier League after three straight losses.

YOU MAY LIKE

Novak Djokovic hits a return during a third-round match at the Australian Open
Play
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Blasts Quarantine, Suggests NBA-Style Bubble

"We have to find a way, you know, whether it's something like an NBA bubble, because I heard some players talk about that, and I don't mind [discussing] that."

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell dribbles
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Where Field Stands With One Month to Go

As competition grows on the bubble, who is rising or falling after the weekend?

jj-watt-houston-texas
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: J.J. Watt Seriously Considering Browns

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is reportedly seriously considering the Browns as one of his free agency options.

padres-power-rankings
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: All Eyes Are on the Padres

In the first installment of 2021 MLB Power Rankings, it's the Dodgers and Padres, then everyone else.

Jurgen-Klopp-Mohamed-Salah-Liverpool
Play
Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Liverpool

RB Leipzig will face Liverpool at Puskás Aréna in Hungary in the Champions League round of 16.

Arizona Diamondbacks Daulton Varsho
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Arizona Diamondbacks Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Arizona Diamondbacks hitters and pitchers

dejounte-murray-spurs
NBA

Three Spurs Games Postponed After Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Hornets' next two games have also been postponed in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Will the Knicks Make the Playoffs?

The Knicks are beginning to turn the corner. Can they keep it up?