Watch: Loris Karius Apologizes to Liverpool Fans After Champions League Final Defeat

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Following the loss, Loris Karius was crying as he went over to the fans on the sidelines.  

By Charlotte Carroll
May 26, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius was in tears following his performance in Liverpool's 3–1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday. 

As goalkeeper, Karius was obviously responsible for the score, but he was even more so held accountable after Karim Benzema opened the scoring on what should not have been a goal. Karius had gotten the ball and rolled it out. But then Benzema stuck his foot out to get the ball in the net, and Karius didn't go after the ball. 

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale made the goal of the game with an insane bicycle kick, and Bale delivered the final blow to Liverpool with a goal in the 82nd minute to give his team a 3–1 advantage. 

Fans on Twitter were sympathetic while others were blaming the loss on the goalie.

The 24-year-old has been with Liverpool since 2016.

