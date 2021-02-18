How to Watch Benfica vs. Arsenal

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table

Benfica vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Benfica and Arsenal open their Europa League round-of-32 series in Rome, with the first leg on Thursday being played at a neutral venue, the Stadio Olimpico, due to coronavirus protocols.

Both legs, in fact, will be played at neutral sites, with Arsenal "hosting" the second leg in Greece.

Arsenal coasted through the group stage, winning all six of its group games (vs. Molde, Rapid Wien and Dundalk) and outscoring its opponents 20-5. Benfica also went unbeaten, though at 3-0-3 it finished second behind Rangers in its group, which also contained Standard Liege and Lech Poznan.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMas

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch it via CBS All Access.

With the winner of the Europa League sealing automatic entry into next season's Champions League, both teams may view this competition as the most direct way to qualify for next season's UCL–especially Arsenal. Both are currently outside of the Champions League places in their respective leagues, though Benfica is just two points out of a qualifying-round place and three out of an automatic berth. Arsenal is considerably further back, eight points (and six places) out of fourth in the Premier League. 

Veteran Benfica midfielder Pizzi tied for the lead among all scorers with six in the Europa League group stage, while young forward Darwin Nunez was one behind with five, forming a dynamic attacking punch for the Portuguese side. 

Arsenal had a more balanced approach in the opening phase, with Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock and Nicolas Pepe each scoring three goals and Folarin Balogun scoring two. Though many of the lesser-heralded players led the way in the group stage, Mikel Arteta is likely to turn to his more trusted starters considering how important the competition could be for Arsenal's immediate future.

YOU MAY LIKE

Carson Wentz was reportedly traded by the Eagles after five seasons with the franchise.
Play
NFL

Report: Eagles Trade Carson Wentz to Colts

Carson Wentz spent five years with Philly after being selected by the franchise as the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

admiral-schoelfield-swarm
Play
NBA

A Tale of Two Bubbles

A select few have taken part in both the NBA and G League Disney World bubbles. Players and coaches opened up about their experiences.

Arsenal-Benfica-Stream
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Benfica vs. Arsenal

The two sides open play in the Europa League round of 32 in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 18.

padres-tatis-jr
Play
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres Are Here to Stay

By investing more than $300 million in its franchise star, San Diego signaled its intention to be a perennial contender.

49ers' Richard Sherman on the field
Play
NFL

Richard Sherman: It's 'Pretty Clear' 49ers Tenure Is Over

The 32-year-old cornerback played just five games last season after dealing with calf issues.

mookie new
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Los Angeles Dodgers hitters and pitchers

USWNT's Carli Lloyd
Play
Soccer

SheBelieves Cup Again USWNT's Olympic Proving Ground

The USWNT's roster crunch is always intense, but an additional year to the Olympic cycle has added another layer–and some intriguing elements.

UConn guard Tyrese Martin pumps his fist
Play
College Basketball

Who's Facing High Stakes Before Selection Sunday?

Six college hoops teams (and one conference) with something to prove over the next few weeks.