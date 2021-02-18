USA's Weah Scores in Lille's UEL Defeat to Ajax

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

USMNT's Tim Weah Scores in Lille's Europa League Loss to Ajax

Author:
Publish date:

Tim Weah's go-ahead goal wound up being a consolation strike for Lille.

The U.S. men's national team forward had given his French side the lead vs. Ajax in the first leg of the Europa League's round of 32, but the Dutch power scored twice in the final minutes to take a 2-1 away win and control of the series.

Nevertheless, it was Weah who got the ball rolling, breaking the deadlock by pouncing onto a poor backpass from Nicolas Tagliafico and accurately firing into the back of the net with a first-time finish in the 72nd minute.

The goal was Weah's second in the Europa League this season–he scored against former club Celtic in the group stage–and fifth in all competitions. Unfortunately for Weah, Dusan Tadic's 87th-minute penalty and Brian Brobbey's 89th-minute winner netted Ajax two away goals and the edge heading into the return leg.

Weah wasn't the only U.S.-eligible forward to score in the Europa League on Thursday. Jordan Siebatcheu scored twice for Switzerland's Young Boys, including an 89th-minute winner that salvaged a 4-3 victory over Bayer Leverkusen after Young Boys had blown a 3-0 lead. The goals were the ninth and 10th in all competitions this season for the Washington, D.C.-born, 24-year-old striker, who is on loan from French club Rennes.

Other Americans endured mixed results in the competition on the day. Hoffenheim, which just took Chris Richards on loan from Bayern Munich, blew a 3-1 halftime lead to settle for a 3-3 draw vs. Molde. Richards did have a hand in his side's third goal, though.

Elsewhere, manager Jesse Marsch and midfielder Brenden Aaronson's Salzburg fell 2-0 to Villarreal in the home leg, leaving plenty of work to be done in the second leg if they are to continue on to the round of 16. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Man-United-Europa-League
Play
Soccer

Man United, Spurs Win Big in Relocated UEL Matches

The two Premier League powers took big steps toward the last 16 on a goal-filled day across the competition.

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu shoots vs. Northwestern
Play
College Basketball

Ayo Dosunmu's Moment Is Now

College basketball's best closer is ready for what he hopes is his greatest final act of all.

Tim-Weah-Lille-Goal-UEL
Play
Soccer

USA's Weah Scores in Lille's UEL Defeat to Ajax

Tim Weah had given Lille the lead, only for Ajax to storm back with two late goals to win their first leg in the last 32.

tim-tebow-new-york-mets
Play
MLB

Remembering Tim Tebow's Most Memorable Baseball Moments

Tim Tebow never logged an MLB at-bat, but he registered plenty of memorable baseball moments in his brief career.

USATSI_15584760
Play
Gambling

2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures Update - The Golden Knights are the Stanley Cup Favorites

2021 NHL Division Odds and Stanley Cup Futures - The Golden Knights Joust Out in Front

Clockwise: Ian Book, Sam Ehlinger, Caleb Farley, Ja'Marr Chase
Play
NFL

A 2021 NFL Draft Primer, in an Unusual Draft Season

How QBs are preparing, and the strongest positions in the 2021 class. Plus, free-agent matchmaker fun, and why teams are rushing to make QB moves now.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. with his arms outstretched
Play
MLB

Will Anyone Else Play as Long as Fernando Tatís Jr.?

Fernando Tatís Jr. is locked up through 2035. Who will still be in the majors then?

USATSI_15580250
Play
Gambling

The Utah Jazz Are Literally the NBA's Best Bet

SI Gambling analyst Ben Heisler details the rise of the Utah Jazz as an unstoppable force for NBA bettors in 2021.