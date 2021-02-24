Borussia Monchengladbach and Manchester City will meet for their first-leg match in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 at a neutral site on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Though technically hosted by Monchengladbach, the match had to be relocated due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Germany. Puskás Aréna is UEFA's pre-approved neutral ground in Budapest, Hungary.

Monchengladbach is appearing in its first knockout stage of a Champions League/European Cup in 43 years, while Man City is looking to advance to its fourth straight Champions League quarterfinals. Man City enters the match on an 18-game winning streak and is 3-2-1 all-time against Monchengladbach.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: CBS All Access.

Alassane Pléa has led the way for Monchengladbach in the Champions League with five goals and two assists through six matches played. Monchengladbach ranks fourth in the 2020-21 Champions League with 16 total goals scored, though the club missed a chance to top its group by dropping its final two matches of the opening phase.

Meanwhile, Man City has been led by Ferrán Torres's four goals during Champions League play. The club has sported one of the top defenses in the competition, having allowed just one total goal in six group stage matches played. The club is getting back to full strength as well, with Sergio Aguero due to return and Kevin De Bruyne recovered from an injury.

Monchengladbach enters Wednesday's match without a win in its last four Bundesliga matches, a skid that has seen the club tumble to eighth in the German top flight. Man City stands atop the Premier League with an 18-2-5 record, 10 points clear of both Manchester United and Leicester City.