How to Watch Arsenal vs. Benfica

There Is Another European Super League Proposal on the Table
Arsenal vs. Benfica Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online, TV Channel, Time

Arsenal and Benfica will play for a place in the Europa League round of 16 when they meet in the second leg of their last-32 tie on Thursday in Greece. The match, like the first leg that was played in Rome, is being played at a neutral venue due to coronavirus restrictions. 

Arsenal holds a slight edge after securing a 1-1 draw in its away leg vs. the Portuguese power.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch it via CBS All Access.

Winning the Europa League is likely Arsenal's best chance at securing a place in next season's Champions League, with the Gunners currently in 11th in the Premier League table and 11 points out of the top four.

They secured the away-goal edge in the first leg through young rising star Bukayo Saka, who equalized two minutes after Pizzi's penalty kick gave Benfica the lead at the Stadio Olimpico. Pizzi is the competition's top scorer with seven goals.

The draw snapped Arsenal's perfect run through the Europa League after Mikel Arteta's side went 6-0-0 in the group stage.

The manager likened the match to "a final" given the European stakes for Arsenal going forward. 

"I always feel that it is [pressure], every time you are playing a competition where you can go out and you know the consequences," Arteta said in his prematch comments. "With this club you are always here to win the competition you are in.

"This is the pressure you want. It's much better to have the pressure to win than the pressure not to lose. 

"For us [Thursday], it's a final."

