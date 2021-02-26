USMNT's Sargent Scores for Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

USMNT's Josh Sargent Scores for Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Author:
Publish date:

U.S. men's national team forward Josh Sargent scored the game-winning goal for Werder Bremen against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, notching his third Bundesliga goal of the season and fifth in all competitions. 

Sargent, who also scored in the reverse fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in the season, gave Werder Bremen a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute by narrowly remaining onside and taking a pass from Max Eggestein before whipping in a right-footed shot.  He was whistled for a narrow offside just minutes later, robbing him of an assist. 

Sargent's other league goal this season came Jan. 23 vs. Hertha Berlin.

Sargent, who just turned 21 on Feb. 20 and is in his second full season in the Bundesliga, is a goal shy of the personal single-season high he set last season in the German top flight.

A win for Werder Bremen puts the club nine points clear of the automatic relegation zone while also delivering a blow to Eintracht Frankfurt's top-four hopes. It sits in fourth place, five points clear of Bayer Leverkusen and six ahead of Borussia Dortmund having played a game more. Dortmund can close the gap Saturday vs. Arminia Bielefeld, while Leverkusen can do the same on Sunday vs. Freiburg. Eintracht Frankfurt had been unbeaten in eight matches, winning its last six and coming in off a win over Bayern Munich.

YOU MAY LIKE

kevin-durant-dribbles-up-the-court
Play
NBA

Kevin Durant Will Remain Out Through NBA All-Star Break

Durant's routine follow-up MRI on his left hamstring will require him to take additional recovery time, according to the Nets.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 3
Play
Soccer

Zlatan: LeBron, Other Athletes Should Stay Out of Politics

The outspoken striker says athletes shouldn't be outspoken when it comes to politics.

June 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin (17) warms up before game three of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Raptors defeated the Warriors 123-109 to lead the series 2-1.
NBA

Jeremy Lin Speaks Out Against Racism Towards Asian Americans

"Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court."

Josh Sargent scores for Werder Bremen
Play
Soccer

USMNT's Sargent Scores for Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Josh Sargent scored against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in the season as well, with this goal giving his side the lead.

Feb 21, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during the first quarter at Amalie Arena.
Play
NBA

Nurse Among 6 Raptors Coaches in Health & Safety Protocols

Six Raptors coaches, including Nick Nurse, will enter the league's health and safety protocols and miss Friday's game against the Rockets.

Renee Montgomery dribbles in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks
Play
WNBA

Who Is Atlanta Dream's New Owner Renee Montgomery?

Montgomery will become the first former WNBA player to be both an owner and executive of a WNBA team.

UFC MMA Ciryl Gane
Play
Gambling

UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A heavyweight battle featuring Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane headlines this UFC Fight Night main card.

Michigan State's Gabe Brown
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Michigan State Cracks the Field After Surge

Who else joins the Spartans in our final men's NCAA tournament projection of February?