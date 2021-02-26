USMNT's Sargent Scores for Werder Bremen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

U.S. men's national team forward Josh Sargent scored the game-winning goal for Werder Bremen against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, notching his third Bundesliga goal of the season and fifth in all competitions.

Sargent, who also scored in the reverse fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in the season, gave Werder Bremen a 2-1 lead in the 62nd minute by narrowly remaining onside and taking a pass from Max Eggestein before whipping in a right-footed shot. He was whistled for a narrow offside just minutes later, robbing him of an assist.

Sargent's other league goal this season came Jan. 23 vs. Hertha Berlin.

Sargent, who just turned 21 on Feb. 20 and is in his second full season in the Bundesliga, is a goal shy of the personal single-season high he set last season in the German top flight.

A win for Werder Bremen puts the club nine points clear of the automatic relegation zone while also delivering a blow to Eintracht Frankfurt's top-four hopes. It sits in fourth place, five points clear of Bayer Leverkusen and six ahead of Borussia Dortmund having played a game more. Dortmund can close the gap Saturday vs. Arminia Bielefeld, while Leverkusen can do the same on Sunday vs. Freiburg. Eintracht Frankfurt had been unbeaten in eight matches, winning its last six and coming in off a win over Bayern Munich.