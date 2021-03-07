How to Watch Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Manchester City will host Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in the latest Manchester Derby on Sunday.

The clubs stand atop the Premier League standings, with Manchester City separating itself in first place with 65 points. Manchester United is coming off back-to-back draws and sits in second with 51 points after 27 matches played.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or NBCSports.com.

Manchester United holds a 76-53-55 record all-time against Manchester City in the Manchester derby dating back to 1891. Last time the two clubs played, Manchester City prevailed 2-0 in the League Cup in January.

Pep Guardiola's side enters Sunday having won 21 straight matches in all competitions, the third-longest run among any team in the big five European leagues in history. A win or draw against United would make Manchester City unbeaten in 29 straight games, which would be a new club record for games without defeat.

The Red Devils will be looking to win their third consecutive away game against Manchester City in all competitions. Manchester City has shut out its rival in both matches played this season.

İlkay Gündoğan leads Man City with 11 goals and one assist recorded during Premier League play, while Bruno Fernandes leads Man United with 15 goals and 10 assists.

While Man United still has faint title hopes, it will be looking to win to fortify its place in the Premier League's top four, with a congested race unfolding for second through fourth. Sunday's match will be played without fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.