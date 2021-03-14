How to Watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham

North London foes Arsenal and Tottenham meet again, in their latest derby at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Both are coming off comfortable wins in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League's round of 16. Tottenham rode a Harry Kane double to a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, while Arsenal got late goals from Gabriel and Mohamed El Neny in a 3-1 win at Olympiakos, which also featured a stunning strike from on-loan midfielder Martin Ødegaard.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN and Telemundo

Both clubs are on the outside looking in of a top-four finish in the Premier League, which would cement a place in next season's Champions League. Winning the Europa League would as well, underscoring the importance of that competition to both sides, too. Entering the day, Tottenham is seven points clear of Arsenal in the table.

In their earlier meeting this season, Tottenham won, 2-0, with Son Heung-min and Harry Kane assisting each other for goals before halftime. The two form arguably the league's most dynamic tandem, with Kane's 16 goals one off the Premier League lead and Son not far behind with 13 of his own.

Tottenham comes in winner of three straight in league play, while Arsenal is unbeaten in its last two, settling for a draw with Burnley its last time out.

