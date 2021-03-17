USMNT's Dike Nets Double for Barnsley, Has 5 Goals in 7 Games

SI.com
SOCCER
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
USMNT's Daryl Dike Nets Double for Barnsley vs. Wycombe

On the day Daryl Dike secured his return to the U.S. men's national team, he celebrated with yet another goal in England.

The on-loan Barnsley forward scored his fourth and fifth goals since joining the second-tier side from Orlando City (all five in the last seven games), padding the club's lead vs. Wycombe Wanderers as the Tykes continue their pursuit of a place in the promotion playoffs.

The 20-year-old Dike, who scored eight goals and had four assists in his rookie season in MLS last year, elevated in the 49th minute on Wednesday to head home Barnsley's second of the day.

He scored his second and Barnsley's third in the 81st minute, putting away the three points by peeling off his defender and sliding to meet a cross and touch home the goal.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter praised Dike's progression in the Championship upon revealing his squad for upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland. They'll represent an opportunity for Dike's second and third caps after he made his debut in a January rout of Trinidad & Tobago. It was that appearance that helped put Dike over the top to receive his U.K. work permit.

"In terms of what we see from him now, it’s been great to see him compete in the English Championship," Berhalter said. "We know it’s a difficult league. We know it’s a league where physicality is a priority and he’s doing a great job dealing with that, really sharpening some of his movement in the penalty box, using his body—using his physicality more. He's scored a couple good goals. But for me, it’s great to see a player just continue to learn and continue to develop. You can see he’s making progress week-in and week-out."

Dike, for whom has a $20 million option to buy at the end of the loan, was reportedly the subject of a $10 million bid from an unnamed Premier League club, which Orlando City rejected. If he continues to score at this pace, the bids will keep piling up.

