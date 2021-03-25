Sergiño Dest's First USA Goal Was a Stunner

Sergiño Dest entered U.S. men's national team camp after a two-goal performance with Barcelona, and he brought that confidence with him to Austria.

Dest opened his U.S. account with a long-range stunner vs. Jamaica on Thursday to give the U.S. a 1-0 lead vs. its Concacaf foe. Dest had already displayed some dazzling footwork in the match before taking a pass just over the midfield line, slicing through the Jamaica midfield and curling a right-footed shot from 25 yards inside the far post.

In halftime comments to ESPN, U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter said that Dest had called his shot, telling the manager prior to the game that he'd score a goal.

Dest had minutes earlier sparked a scoring opportunity for the U.S., maneuvering and weaving his way forward before playing Christian Pulisic into space for the Chelsea forward to try to find Josh Sargent in the Jamaica box.

Dest has three goals in all competitions since joining Barcelona from Ajax over the summer, with the first coming in the UEFA Champions League in November prior to last weekend's double vs. Real Sociedad.

Dest, who has been playing mostly on the right at Barcelona, get the nod at left back vs. Jamaica, with Reggie Cannon starting on the opposite side of the U.S. defense.