How to Watch USMNT vs. Northern Ireland

The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright
The U.S. Men's National Team's Future Is Looking Bright

USA vs. Northern Ireland Live Stream: Watch USMNT Online, TV Channel, Time

Following its 4-1 victory over Jamaica on Thursday, the U.S. men's national team will face Northern Ireland in Belfast on Sunday in its last international match until May.

The USMNT cruised to victory over Jamaica behind three second-half goals, including a stunning opener from Barcelona's Sergino Dest and two late goals from LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget. Dest's goal was his first in a U.S. shirt and his third of the week after scoring twice for Barcelona over the weekend. 

With four goals in his last four appearances, Lletget, one of only four players on the USMNT roster older than 26, has turned into a reliable option for coach Gregg Berhalter, who is currently enjoying the longest unbeaten streak (eight games) of his tenure.

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The USMNT will have to do without defenders John Brooks and Reggie Cannon and forward Nicholas Gioacchini for the trip to Belfast due to quarantine restrictions that would have required them to self-isolate upon their return from the United Kingdom.

Northern Ireland lost 2-0 to Italy on Thursday in its first 2022 World Cup qualifier and will face Bulgaria later this week. On Sunday, captain Steven Davis can set the record for British international caps after making his 125th appearance on Thursday.

Just a few hours after the Northern Ireland match, the USMNT U-23 side will face Honduras in Olympic qualifying with the winner heading to Tokyo this summer. Seventeen members of this week's USMNT camp meet the age requirement (born on or after Jan. 1, 1997) to play in the summer Olympics if the U-23 team manages to qualify. 

