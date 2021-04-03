How to Watch the Copa del Rey Final

SI.com
SOCCER
Athletic Bilbao's will play two Copa Del Rey finals
Athletic Bilbao's will play two Copa Del Rey finals

Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Sociedad Live Stream: Watch Copa del Rey Online, TV, Time

Athletic Bilbao will play its first Copa del Rey final in as many weeks when it faces Basque rival Real Sociedad Saturday.

Last season's Copa del Rey final was postponed until this weekend in Sevilla in hopes that it could be played in front of fans, which COVID-19 restrictions in Spain won't allow.

Athletic Bilabo will be chasing its first major trophy since 1984, when it won both La Liga and the Copa del Rey, and will have another shot at a trophy in two weeks in this season's Copa del Rey final against 30-time winner Barcelona.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIn Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

Real Sociedad won't enter the final in the best form after its 6–1 defeat to Barcelona before the international break, but the Basque side currently sits in sixth in La Liga with a realistic chance of qualifying for next season's Europa League.

Ninth-place Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, has been less fortunate this season with only one win from its last six, but will be galvanized by the city's rabid support of the club, which featured the club's flag being raised at city hall and an impromptu parade to see off the team earlier this week.

