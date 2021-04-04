SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

Christian Pulisic Suffers Another Hamstring Injury at Chelsea

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that winger Christian Pulisic sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday's 5–2 loss to West Bromwich Albion.

The American international scored his first Premier League goal since December—only his second league goal of the season—when he jumped on the rebound of a Marcos Alonso free-kick to give Chelsea a 1–0 lead in the 27th minute. But with Chelsea trailing 2–1 and down to 10 men at the halftime break, Pulisic sprinted onto the field to begin his warmup only to clutch his hamstring and return immediately to the bench in front of an incredulous Tuchel.

"Christian did a sprint when he came back out for the second half and said that he felt his hamstring would not survive the game if he continued," Tuchel told the club website on Sunday. "So we had to make the decision to substitute him straight away."

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Tuchel didn't mention the hamstring problem nor any timeframe, but more information on the severity of the injury is expected in the club's pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Portuguese champions Porto.

Pulisic has dealt with a flurry of minor injuries throughout the year, missing the first three games of the season due to another hamstring injury. The midfielder has also struggled for playing time since Tuchel took over in January, starting only twice in the Premier League for his former Borussia Dortmund manager.

The loss to West Brom at home was Tuchel's first defeat in 15 games since taking over at Chelsea.

YOU MAY LIKE

Christian Pulisic scores against West Brom
Play
Soccer

Pulisic Sustains Hamstring Injury in Saturday's Loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Christian Pulisic was subbed off with a hamstring injury at halftime in a 5–2 loss to West Brom on Saturday.

Aari McDonald and Haley Jones
Play
College Basketball

Previewing the All-Pac-12 Women's National Title Game

Stanford and Arizona will square off Sunday night for a championship. Here's what to look for.

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs
Play
College Basketball

Jalen Suggs Took a New Path at Gonzaga, and It's Paid Off

Mark Few's program has rarely been a home to one-and-dones, but Suggs not only broke that mold, he's fit in like a glove.

Jalen Suggs hits game-winning shot
College Basketball

Suggs's Shot Eerily Echoes March's Most Famous Buzzer Beater

Jalen Suggs is now listed among the likes of Christian Laettner and Kris Jenkins in the greatest shot makers in NCAA tournament history.

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs reacts after his buzzer beater
Play
College Basketball

Suggs, Gonzaga Add Legacy Moment to Their Run at History

Jalen Suggs knew his overtime shot vs. UCLA was going in, continuing the Bulldogs' march toward perfection.

jalen suggs ii
Play
College Basketball

Listen to Epic Radio Calls of Jalen Suggs's Buzzer Beater

Suggs's iconic shot generated some iconic calls. Listen in and rewatch the ending of this instant classic.

Jason Suggs celebrates after his buzzer beater.
Play
College Basketball

Best Twitter Reactions to Jalen Suggs's Buzzer Beater

Jalen Suggs hit a near-half-court buzzer-beating game-winner in the Final Four and Twitter went nuts.

jalen suggs
Play
College Basketball

Jalen Suggs's Buzzer Beater Sends Gonzaga to National Title Game

Gonzaga narrowly avoided a monumental upset to No. 11 UCLA to move on to the national championship game and preserve its perfect season.