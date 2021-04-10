How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?
What does the future hold for Barcelona and Lionel Messi?

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch El Clásico Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

While it may not be El Clásico in the way that we've come to expect, Saturday's match in the Spanish capital between Real Madrid and Barcelona still holds major title implications.  

Atlético Madrid's 10-point lead atop La Liga at the end of January has all but vanished as both Barcelona and Real find themselves in excellent form. With a win over Real Valladolid (owned by former Barça and Real star Ronaldo) on Monday, La Blaugrana pulled to within one point of league-leading Atlético. 

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, which sits three points behind Atlético, has gone unbeaten in its last 12 matches (10 wins), including a formidable showing in a comfortable 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first leg of its UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday. 

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channelbeIN Sports, beIN Sports Español.

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

Considering that Real will be without its starting center backs in Sergio Ramos (injury) and Raphaël Varane (COVID-19), manager Zinedine Zidane will have to work up some more late-season magic if he hopes to win a second straight La Liga title. Éder Militão and Nacho earned the start against Liverpool on Tuesday and will likely reprise their roles. 

While no longer in the Champions League, Barcelona also faces a busy week ahead with the 2021 Copa del Rey final next weekend against Athletic Bilbao. The Catalan giants lost 3-1 in this season's first Clásico despite Ansu Fati's eighth minute equalizer, but a win on Saturday would vault them into first at least until Atlético's Sunday meeting with Real Betis. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

LPGA member Shasta Averyhardt
Golf

Q&A: LPGA's Shasta Averyhardt on Diversity in Women's Golf

Averyhardt discusses being a Black woman in golf, leaving and eventually returning to the game, and the community she feels with other Black women on the LPGA tour.

Toni Kroos marks Lionel Messi
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid hosts Barcelona in an El Clásico with potential La Liga title implications.

Scottie Pippen Jr
Play
NBA

Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. Declares for NBA Draft

Pippen Jr. son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, declared for this year's draft but will retain his college eligibility.

deshaun-watson-laywer-instagram
Play
Extra Mustard

Watson's Lawyer Calling Himself an Idiot Can't Be a Good Sign

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Rusty Hardin says he is "an idiot about modern communication," whatever happened 'Sports Jeopardy!' and more.

Manchester City lose to Leeds
Play
Soccer

Manchester City Rest Starters, Lose to 10-Man Leeds at Home

Manchester City rested key starters in a loss to Leeds ahead of its Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Minnesota Twins Luis Arraez
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luis Arraez Provides Position Flexibility

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

Jul 17, 2020; Herriman, Utah, USA; Portland Thorns FC forward Morgan Weaver (22) celebrates her second half gaol with forward Simone Charley (38) against the North Carolina Courage at Zions Bank Stadium.
Play
Soccer

Four Red Cards Given in Tense NWSL Challenge Cup Opener

Before Friday's tense affair between Kansas City and Portland, no more than two red cards had ever been handed out in a NWSL match.

Apr 9, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles down the court defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie (20) during the second half at TD Garden.
NBA

Jayson Tatum Scores Career-High 53 Points

Jayson Tatum is the youngest Celtics player ever with a 50-point game, and the first Celtics player to score 53+ points since Larry Bird (1985).