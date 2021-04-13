How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich

SI.com
How Joshua Kimmich became Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'
PSG vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV Channel, Time

Bayern Munich will need an inspired effort in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg against PSG to overcome a 3-2 aggregate deficit.

Thanks to Kylian Mbappé's two goals in Munich last week, the reigning European champions suffered their first Champions League loss in 17 games under manager Hansi Flick, who has recently dealt with speculation over his future at the club.

A 1-1 draw against Union Berlin over the weekend won't do much to boost the Bundesliga champions' confidence even after Flick made seven changes from the PSG loss. Without the injured Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarian side will have to continue to rely upon Eric Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller after the duo scored in the first leg.

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMás, TUDN

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

After scoring in PSG's 4-1 win over Strasbourg on Saturday, Mbappé is in his best form of the year with 10 goals in his last eight matches in all competitions. Only three of the last 50 teams to lose a UCL quarterfinal first leg at home have advanced, but the collapse against Manchester United in the 2019 round of 16 will be fresh in the memories of PSG fans. 

Given PSG's three away goals, Bayern will need to win by two goals or score at least three at the Parc des Princes to have a chance to advance to the semifinals against the winner of Manchester City-Borussia Dortmund. 

