How to Watch Manchester United vs. Granada

Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Manchester United vs. Granada Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online, TV Channel, Time

Manchester United has never been eliminated from European competition after winning the first leg away from home, which spells well for the Red Devils after their 2-0 win at Granada last week. 

However, the win wasn't set in stone until Bruno Fernandes's 90th-minute penalty. The insurance goal followed Marcus Rashford's first-half strike to give the forward eight goals in 10 European matches this season. 

But after missing training on Wednesday, Rashford is a minor injury doubt for Thursday's UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg at Old Trafford. Manchester United will also be without starters Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire due to yellow-card accumulation. 

How to watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMás

Livestream: You can watch the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access).

In a 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday, Granada used two goals in the final 12 minutes from Jorge Molina and Quini to break a four-match losing streak. But the eighth-place La Liga side will be missing defender Domingos Duarte and midfielder Yan Eteki for the trip to Old Trafford due to suspension. 

Manchester United has only one loss in its last 18 matches, and will need to suffer a stunning collapse at home against Granada to give up its two-away-goal advantage. The Europa League represents Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last chance of the season at his first trophy for the club. 

The winner of the tie will go on to face Roma or Ajax in the semifinals. Roma has 2-1 lead entering its second leg quarterfinal at home.

