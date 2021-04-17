How to Watch the 2021 Copa del Rey Final

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Copa del Rey Online, TV, Time

Author:
Publish date:

Athletic Bilbao will have its second chance at a Copa del Rey in two weeks, but Saturday's final against a trophy-starved Barcelona will prove to be a tough task. 

The Basque side lost 1–0 to regional rival Real Sociedad in the 2020 Copa del Rey final, which was played April 3 after it was postponed by the pandemic. Athletic has lost its last five Copa del Rey final appearances with its last victory coming in 1984 against Barcelona. 

Having already exited Champions League at the hands of PSG, Barcelona's chances at a major trophy this season took a hit after losing to Real Madrid in El Clásico last weekend, which dropped the club into third place in a packed La Liga title race

How to Watch:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch on ESPN+.

Two points behind Atlético Madrid and one back of Real Madrid in La Liga, Barcelona risks going trophy-less for a second straight season if it loses Saturday in Sevilla. Meanwhile, Bilbao enters the final winless in its last six matches in all competitions.

Barcelona and Athletic met three times in January, including Bilbao's memorable Supercopa win that saw Lionel Messi earn his first-ever red card at Barcelona for violent conduct. No Spanish club has won more Copa del Rey titles than Barcelona (30) and Athletic Bilbao (23). 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Willians-Astudillo-pitch
Extra Mustard

Twins' Astudillo Wows With a Pair of 46 MPH Strikes

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Minnesota's Astudillo joins elite company with a couple of slow strikes, a look at who the 49ers are targeting in the draft and more.

Athletic Bilbao win the Supercopa
Play
Soccer

How to Watch the 2021 Copa del Rey Final

How to watch the Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona on Saturday, April 17.

Cody Bellinger sliding into second base.
MLB

Dodgers CF Bellinger Has Hairline Fracture in Left Leg

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is no longer listed as day-to-day after scans revealed a hairline fracture in his left leg.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is helped off the court after suffering an apparent injury during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
NBA

Report: Mitchell's MRI Reveals No Structural Damage on Ankle

The Jazz star is expected to miss several games before his return.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald
NFL

Attorney Apologizes, Client Mistook Donald for Attacker

The Pittsburgh attorney representing DeVincent Spriggs said that his client mistook his attacker to be Rams star Aaron Donald.

nfl-prospect-stock-rashod-bateman-minnesota
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Draft: Fantasy Rookie Report - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the incoming rookie receivers on-field & fantasy potential

Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man City

Chelsea and Manchester City face off in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday, April 17.

Miami Marlins Adam Duvall
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adam Duvall Rising & Joey Votto Heating Up

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad