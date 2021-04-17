How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man City

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

Chelsea vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch FA Cup Online, TV Channel, Time

Author:
Publish date:

The jewel of the weekend in English soccer comes in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium, specifically in a high-profile showdown between 2019 winner Manchester City and 2018 winner Chelsea. 

Chelsea and Manchester City have only met once this season: a 3-1 win for City in January thanks to first-half goals from Ilkay Gündoğan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne. 

However, the meeting came before new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's arrival and his subsequent 15-match unbeaten streak to start his tenure. But the Blues have lost two of their last four, including a 1-0 loss to Porto on Tuesday that still saw Chelsea advance to the Champions League semifinals.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match on ESPN+.

Manchester City's hopes at a quadruple are still alive after the club advanced to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. 

Chelsea and City nearly met in last year's FA Cup final, but an inspired Arsenal dispatched City in the semifinals and beat Chelsea to the trophy in the delayed 2020 final in August. 

The winner on Saturday will go on to the FA Cup final on May 15 against the victor of Sunday's semifinal between Southampton and Leicester City. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is helped off the court after suffering an apparent injury during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
NBA

Report: Mitchell's MRI Reveals No Structural Damage on Ankle

The Jazz star is expected to miss several games before his return.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald
NFL

Attorney Apologizes, Client Mistook Donald for Attacker

The Pittsburgh attorney representing DeVincent Spriggs said that his client mistook his attacker to be Rams star Aaron Donald.

nfl-prospect-stock-rashod-bateman-minnesota
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Draft: Fantasy Rookie Report - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the incoming rookie receivers on-field & fantasy potential

Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man City

Chelsea and Manchester City face off in the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday, April 17.

Miami Marlins Adam Duvall
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Adam Duvall Rising & Joey Votto Heating Up

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

yankees rays
MLB

Yankees Fans Halt Game by Throwing Baseballs Onto Field

The Yankees have lost six of their last eight games, and their fans have had enough of it.

Clemson Tigers Travis Etienne
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Draft: Fantasy Rookie Report - Running Backs

Senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the incoming rookie running backs on-field & fantasy potential

jabari parker
NBA

Report: Celtics, Jabari Parker Agree to Two-Year Deal

Parker, 26, has averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for his career yet has appeared in just three games this season.