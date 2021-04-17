How to Watch Chelsea vs. Man City

The jewel of the weekend in English soccer comes in the FA Cup semifinals at Wembley Stadium, specifically in a high-profile showdown between 2019 winner Manchester City and 2018 winner Chelsea.

Chelsea and Manchester City have only met once this season: a 3-1 win for City in January thanks to first-half goals from Ilkay Gündoğan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

However, the meeting came before new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's arrival and his subsequent 15-match unbeaten streak to start his tenure. But the Blues have lost two of their last four, including a 1-0 loss to Porto on Tuesday that still saw Chelsea advance to the Champions League semifinals.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match on ESPN+.

Manchester City's hopes at a quadruple are still alive after the club advanced to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Chelsea and City nearly met in last year's FA Cup final, but an inspired Arsenal dispatched City in the semifinals and beat Chelsea to the trophy in the delayed 2020 final in August.

The winner on Saturday will go on to the FA Cup final on May 15 against the victor of Sunday's semifinal between Southampton and Leicester City.

