Report: Top European Clubs Agree to Breakaway League

SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo
Where Are They Now? Ronaldo

Report: Top European Clubs Agree to Super League That Would Rival Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

A group made up of the biggest soccer clubs in Spain, England and Italy has agreed to join a breakaway league that has the potential to change the landscape of world soccer, according to The New York Times

So far, 12 teams have reportedly endorsed or signed up for the super league, including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid from Spain; Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham from England; and Juventus, A.C. Milan and Inter from Italy. 

The report suggested that each permanent member of the proposed breakaway league, which would begin in 2022, has been promised €350 million ($425 million) with JPMorgan Chase & Co. in discussions to help finance the league. But top Bundesliga clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly doubled down on their commitment to Champions League, for the time being, despite being courted by the proposed super league.

An announcement by the breakaway clubs is expected before Monday when UEFA is set to ratify a new 36-team Champions League format that would begin in the 2024–25 season. Known as the "Swiss Model," the proposed new Champions League format would dissolve the current eight-group format into one large group, weighted by seeding, where each team would play 10 group games. 

But without the breakaway teams, the Champions League would face an existential crisis that could result in massive losses and demands for millions of dollars in refunds from broadcast companies and sponsors. 

UEFA and league officials reportedly spent the last few days discussing ways to sanction teams for joining the breakaway league, ideas that included potentially banning the defecting clubs from domestic leagues and from next season’s Champions League. Earlier this year, FIFA threatened to ban players who competed in an unsanctioned league from the World Cup. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

UEFA Champions League logo
Play
Soccer

Report: Top European Clubs Agree to Breakaway League

Liverpool, Manchester United, Barça and Real Madrid are among the teams who have agreed to join a super league in 2022 that would rival the UEFA Champions League.

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Draft: Fantasy Rookie Report - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano breaks down the incoming rookie tight ends on-field & fantasy potential

mookie betts catch
MLB

Mookie Betts's Web Gem Seals Dodgers' Win Over Padres

For the second consecutive night, the Dodgers beat the Padres in dramatic fashion, this time thanks to their fill-in center fielder.

steph curry
NBA

Stephen Curry Puts Up 47 Points as Warriors Fall to Celtics

Stephen Curry has averaged nearly 40 points per game in his last 10, but it wasn't enough for the Warriors to get past the Celtics.

rocco baldelli
MLB

Angels-Twins Game Canceled Due to COVID-19

The game was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Twins organization, with at least one Twins player reportedly testing positive.

WNBA star Swin Cash poses with Determination Award winners Marouf Moumine (right) and Breya Cunningham (left) during the closing ceremonies of the Jr. NBA Championship Tournament at ESPN Wide World of...
Play
NBA

Swin Cash Is Opening the Door for Women Behind Her

The former WNBA champ and current New Orleans Pelicans executive has an honest conversation about being a Black woman in sports.

jacob degrom
MLB

deGrom Strikes Out Nine Straight Hitters vs. Rockies

deGrom came one strikeout shy of tying MLB's all-time record, set by fellow Mets great Tom Seaver in 1970.

Apr 17, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban arrives at the Denny Chimes on A-Day to speak at the ceremony enshrining the permanent captains from the 2020 and 2021 University of Alabama football teams.
Play
College Football

Saban Nearly Trampled During Alabama's Spring Game

Nick Saban was all over the place during Alabama's spring scrimmage in front of over 47,000 fans, going from trolling the offense to almost getting trampled.