Barcelona Nets 4 Goals in 12 Minutes to Win Copa Del Rey

Barcelona Scores Four Goals in 12-Minute Span to Win Copa del Rey

Author:
Publish date:

Barcelona dominated Athletic Bilbao on Saturday 4–0 to win the Copa del Rey with all four goals coming in the span of just 12 minutes. 

Forward Antoine Griezmann was the first to draw blood in the 60th minute with his left foot in the one-sided affair. 

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong got his turn in the 63rd minute off a header with a perfect assist from defender Jordi Alba. 

And just five minutes later, forward Lionel Messi scored after a quick move to the bottom left corner. 

But he wasn't done. The Argentinian found the goal again in the 72nd minute when Alba gave yet another perfect look to give Barcelona the 4–0 lead. 

With the win, Sergiño Dest became the first U.S. men’s national team player to win the Copa del Rey. 

Messi's two goals in the win also gave him 31 total for the season. It's the 13th consecutive season that Messi has scored 30 goals or more in a season. 

