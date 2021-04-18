USMNT's Reyna Scores Stunning Goal in Dortmund Win

U.S. men's national team phenom Gio Reyna kicked off Borussia Dortmund's comeback with a stunning goal in a 4–1 win against Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Trailing 1–0 in the 29th minute, the 18-year-old winger needed only a moment of brilliance to open the Dortmund floodgates. Outside of the Werder Bremen penalty box, Reyna set his feet and put the perfect touch on a pass from the wing before launching a rocket of a shot into the top corner from 19 yards.

The goal is Reyna's fourth Bundesliga goal and fifth of the season in all competitions. From there, Erling Haaland took over the controls for Dortmund with two goals in four minutes.

The Norwegian star ended his seven-game goalscoring drought in the 34th minute when he converted a penalty. Haaland followed up that effort in the 38th minute with a tap-in goal following a Dortmund counterattack to give the 20-year-old 51 goals in 54 career appearances for Dortmund.

More importantly for Dortmund, the club gained ground in the Champions League race after fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt lost 4–0 to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday. Dortmund now sits four points behind Eintracht Frankfurt with five matches left to play; however, four of Dortmund's five remaining matches come against clubs in the top eight in the current Bundesliga table.

On Wednesday, Dortmund was eliminated from Champions League in the quarterfinals by Manchester City. Failing to qualify for next season's Champions League would spell disaster for the club's hopes at keeping Haaland this summer, when he is expected to be the biggest name on the market.

More Soccer Coverage: