USMNT's Reyna Scores Twice in German Cup Semifinal

Gio Reyna entered Saturday with only one goal for Borussia Dortmund in 2021; in just 22 minutes, the U.S. men's national team phenom scored two in the DFB-Pokal semifinal against Holstein Kiel.

Despite star forward Erling Haaland being out with a muscle injury, Dortmund became the first team in DFB-Pokal history to score five goals in the first half of a semifinal, the first two coming via Reyna.

The 18-year-old started the scoring in the 16th minute when he received a pass from Jadon Sancho at the edge of a crowded penalty area. Reyna stepped to his right and curled in a low shot for the opening goal.

Six minutes later, the winger had his first career double when he tapped in a wide-open chance following Raphaël Guerreiro's deflected back-heeled pass. But Reyna didn't get his chance at a hat-trick after he was subbed off at halftime.

Although it came against a second-division German club, albeit one that defeated a strong Bayern Munich side on penalties in the cup's second round, the double gives Reyna seven goals on the season.

Barring a legendary second-half collapse, Dortmund will face RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final following the club's thrilling last-second, extra-time winner against Werder Bremen on Friday.

