SOCCER
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

USMNT's Gio Reyna Scores First-Half Double in Dortmund's Cup Semifinal

Author:
Publish date:

Gio Reyna entered Saturday with only one goal for Borussia Dortmund in 2021; in just 22 minutes, the U.S. men's national team phenom scored two in the DFB-Pokal semifinal against Holstein Kiel.

Despite star forward Erling Haaland being out with a muscle injury, Dortmund became the first team in DFB-Pokal history to score five goals in the first half of a semifinal, the first two coming via Reyna.

The 18-year-old started the scoring in the 16th minute when he received a pass from Jadon Sancho at the edge of a crowded penalty area. Reyna stepped to his right and curled in a low shot for the opening goal. 

Six minutes later, the winger had his first career double when he tapped in a wide-open chance following Raphaël Guerreiro's deflected back-heeled pass. But Reyna didn't get his chance at a hat-trick after he was subbed off at halftime. 

Although it came against a second-division German club, albeit one that defeated a strong Bayern Munich side on penalties in the cup's second round, the double gives Reyna seven goals on the season.

Barring a legendary second-half collapse, Dortmund will face RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final following the club's thrilling last-second, extra-time winner against Werder Bremen on Friday. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Gio Reyna playing for Dortmund in November.
Soccer

USMNT's Reyna Scores Twice in German Cup Semifinal

Borussia Dortmund winger Gio Reyna scored two goals in the first 22 minutes of the DFB-Pokal on Saturday against Holstein Kiel.

michael carter unc
NFL

Jets Draft Michael Carter... And Michael Carter II

The Jets employed the Michael Carter draft strategy, selecting both the UNC running back and Duke cornerback by the same name.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy with coach Matt LaFleur
Play
NFL

Packers Committed to Rodgers 'in 2021 and Beyond'

In his monthly column, Packers president Mark Murphy said the team has been working throughout the offseason to address Aaron Rodgers' concerns.

Ole Miss Elijah Moore
Play
Fantasy

Breaking Down Day 2 Picks' Fantasy Potential

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano breaks down the fantasy situations for all the relevant second & third round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft

paige-bueckers-uconn
Play
College Basketball

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Undergoes Ankle Surgery

Despite the surgery, Bueckers is expected to be ready for preseason play in September.

lamelo-ball-charlotte-hornets
NBA

Report: LaMelo Ball to Return Saturday vs. Pistons

Ball hasn't played since March 20 after suffering a fractured wrist.

etienne-lawrence-meyer-promo
NFL

NFL Draft 2021: Day 3 News and Rumors

We're entering the final rounds of the NFL Draft, but there's still plenty of buzz to sort through.

iowa-state-nfl-draft
Extra Mustard

Iowa State Remains Bizarrely Futile in NFL Draft

In this weekend's Hot Clicks: Seven defunct college programs have more first-round draft picks than Iowa State, a racing dog on meth and more.