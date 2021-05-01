Man City Can Clinch PL Title Sunday With Liverpool Win

SOCCER
Manchester City Moves to Within Three Points of Premier League Title

Manchester City can be crowned champions of England as soon as Sunday thanks to a 2–0 win against Crystal Palace. 

City needs only three points from its remaining four league games to claim its third Premier League trophy of the last four years. A Liverpool win over second-place Manchester United on Sunday would clinch the title for Man City ahead of a busy week for the league leaders.

After stunning Paris Saint-Germain in a second-half turnaround in Wednesday's Champions League semifinal first leg, City made eight changes for its trip to Crystal Palace. Despite not recording a single shot on target in the first half, City needed only two minutes of brilliance to seal the win. 

In one of his final games for City, Sergio Agüero scored his first league goal since April 13, and only his second Premier League goal of the season, by blasting a volley into the roof in the net in the 57th minute. Two minutes later, Ferran Torres doubled City's lead to give the club 19 straight away wins in all competitions, an English record. 

City's first match as champion could very well come in the Champions League semifinal second leg against PSG at the Etihad on Tuesday. Without a Liverpool win Sunday, City's next chance at clinching the Premier League will come next weekend against Chelsea in what could be a preview of this year's Champions League final—Chelsea takes a 1–1 away-goal advantage into its UCL semifinal second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

